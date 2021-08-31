...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires across the western
United States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
CHEYENNE – Jordan Johnson has been named the 2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days lady-in-waiting after a selection process that included submitting a written application, an accomplishment book, a horsemanship skills demonstration and an interview.
Johnson is the daughter of Darrel Johnson and Steve and Rachelle Zimmerman. She is a 2019 graduate of Cheyenne's Central High School. Currently, she is employed at University of Wyoming, where she is also pursuing a degree in Animal and Veterinary Sciences.
Johnson represented CFD across Wyoming and surrounding states for four years as a Dandy. She was also a 4-H member for nine years, winning numerous placings, including Grand Champion Horse Showman, Grand Champion Quarter Horse, Grand Champion Photograph and Grand Champion Western Reining. She is a longtime volunteer for many organizations, including Cheyenne Firefighters Charitree, the Empty Stocking Fund, Day of Giving, Booklover’s Bash, United Way of Laramie County Kickoff event and Women’s Civic League workshops.
“I am so honored to be named lady-in-waiting," Johnson said in a news release. "I am so exceptionally humbled to have been entrusted with representing the 3,000+ volunteers that make this show possible. I hope to make each and every one of them proud. I am so excited to work with the General Committee and Savannah to make the 126th a great year. Here's to the 'Daddy of ‘em All.'”
Jordan will work with Miss Frontier Savannah Messenger in 2022 to represent Cheyenne Frontier Days.