Jordan Johnson Lady in Waiting 2022
Cheyenne's Jordan Johnson has been selected as Cheyenne Frontier Days lady-in-waiting for 2022. Photo courtesy of Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE – Jordan Johnson has been named the 2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days lady-in-waiting after a selection process that included submitting a written application, an accomplishment book, a horsemanship skills demonstration and an interview.

Johnson is the daughter of Darrel Johnson and Steve and Rachelle Zimmerman. She is a 2019 graduate of Cheyenne's Central High School. Currently, she is employed at University of Wyoming, where she is also pursuing a degree in Animal and Veterinary Sciences.

Johnson represented CFD across Wyoming and surrounding states for four years as a Dandy. She was also a 4-H member for nine years, winning numerous placings, including Grand Champion Horse Showman, Grand Champion Quarter Horse, Grand Champion Photograph and Grand Champion Western Reining. She is a longtime volunteer for many organizations, including Cheyenne Firefighters Charitree, the Empty Stocking Fund, Day of Giving, Booklover’s Bash, United Way of Laramie County Kickoff event and Women’s Civic League workshops.

“I am so honored to be named lady-in-waiting," Johnson said in a news release. "I am so exceptionally humbled to have been entrusted with representing the 3,000+ volunteers that make this show possible. I hope to make each and every one of them proud. I am so excited to work with the General Committee and Savannah to make the 126th a great year. Here's to the 'Daddy of ‘em All.'”

Jordan will work with Miss Frontier Savannah Messenger in 2022 to represent Cheyenne Frontier Days.

