CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Frontier Days Grounds Committee chairman Gerald “Jerry” Moberly died Tuesday. He was 61.
Moberly was in his second year overseeing the Grounds Committee, which includes maintenance, repair and clean up of the Frontier Park grounds. The committee also works with doctors, medics, first aid stations and arena doctors. He volunteered for CFD for 17 years, and was inducted into the HEELS in 2012.
Moberly’s passing is a loss that will be felt beyond Frontier Park, CFD Chief Executive Officer Tom Hirsig said Friday.
“He was probably the nicest man I’ve ever met, and the type of guy who would do anything for you,” he said. “He was one of the truest volunteers we ever had. He just did a great job for us. It’s just a sad day for all of us.”
Moberly is survived by his wife of 40 years, Martha, and their daughters, Paige, Tara and Bailey.
No services have been scheduled at this time.