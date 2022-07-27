CHEYENNE – Pam Powell grew up visiting her grandfather’s Hereford cattle ranch in Fraser, Colorado, nearly every weekend.
She’d get to watch rodeo events at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, where her grandfather sold his cattle and served on the show’s board.
Now 72 years old, Powell describes Cheyenne Frontier Days as her “happy place.” She said she’s been coming to the event annually for close to 30 years.
“I love rodeo, but we also like the night shows a lot, and it’s just something different to do with our children,” Powell said. “And then it just kind of grew into bringing the grandkids and then our great-grandson. It’s just kind of the Western way of life that we like.”
Powell lives in the Denver suburb of Greenwood Village currently. The drive from her home to Cheyenne is about two hours, unless there’s traffic, she said.
Powell and her husband, Korvin, first took their son and daughter to a night show at Frontier Days in 1987. She estimates that they’ve had season tickets since 1992.
The only year she missed since then was 2020 – the first year since CFD’s inception that it was canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, four generations of her family attended: herself, her daughter and son-in-law, her four grandsons and two of their wives, and her 6-month-old great-grandson.
Powell and her family arrived Friday. They had a packed weekend: the Jason Aldean concert Friday night, a walk around the fairgrounds on Saturday and the Dierks Bentley concert that night, and the rodeo on Sunday. They skipped the Parker McCollum concert Sunday night because it was raining, she said, and “the 6-month-old is kind of dictating what we’re doing.”
Late Monday morning, the family members were heading out to shop in downtown Cheyenne.
Powell’s family members left early this week to get back to their jobs and lives, but she said she has several friends coming to join her at the end of the week.
She emphasized the kindness of Cheyenne residents, CFD attendees and staff as one of the main reasons she loves the event so much. Years ago, she said, her oldest grandson was separated from the rest of the family at Frontier Park.
“We really weren’t all that worried because it’s just good people,” Powell said, describing how someone had found the boy and taken him to the ticket office. “We found a volunteer that had a radio, and (my grandson) was over there, just perfectly happy.”
Without a doubt, Powell said, her favorite night show performance was George Strait, though she couldn’t remember which year. She added that she’d seen Strait every time he’s played in Denver, as well.
Powell’s daughter, Kimberlee Gard, 45, recalled attending Frontier Days on occasion as a child. Gard now lives with her family in Franktown, Colorado.
“It was kind of a highlight to the summer,” she said in a phone interview. “Colorado is a very Western community, but we don’t have anything like this in Colorado, so it was just so fun to be able to come up to Cheyenne and just be immersed in the atmosphere of the West and what the West represents. It’s just a feeling like nothing else. There’s no place else like it in the country.”
With so many years of attendance comes the opportunity to see some of the same people again and again.
“We’ve gotten to the point where there’s familiar faces,” Gard said. “We’ve connected with people here and been able to keep those relationships up for years now. We met some really dear friends at a concert one night, and they come every year, we come every year, and we usually connect with each other when we’re here. So, that’s really fun.”
Even decades after her first time at the “Daddy of ‘em All,” Gard said, “the magic that Cheyenne Frontier Days has has never left.”