CHEYENNE – A bill trying to remedy a conflict in negotiations between the city and Cheyenne Frontier Days on who should pay for extra law enforcement at the famous rodeo won final approval from the House of Representatives on Wednesday afternoon.
The disagreement between the two entities, which has been highlighted in the Legislature over the past few weeks, centers on whether the city’s issuance of a liquor license should be tied to public safety issues.
Last year, after historically not charging the rodeo for law enforcement, the city asked CFD officials to help with the costs of the police needed to reach an officer-to-attendant threshold that meets industry standards. In previous years, the ratio had hovered around 1,700 CFD attendees for every patrol officer on the scene, while industry standards call for a ratio of between 500 and 1,000 attendants per officer.
For the 2019 rodeo, the city and CFD agreed to split the $100,000 cost to reduce that ratio, but the two entities have clashed over what that deal should be moving forward. During initial negotiations, Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak threatened to not issue a liquor license to CFD if rodeo officials weren’t willing to help with payments for the additional officers.
Through Senate File 134, which will head to the governor’s desk after a concurrence vote, CFD would be guaranteed a malt beverage permit through state statute, rather than depending on the chief’s approval.
After two committee meetings that produced over an hour of testimony, the final vote in the House generated no debate, with representatives approving the measure by a 34-25 vote.
While the bill appears likely to become law, officials from the city and CFD have returned to the negotiating table to work out a deal on how to pay for the extra police force moving forward. A few city council members, city attorney Michael O’Donnell and CFD attorney Pat Crank met last week to begin searching for a compromise. Among the options being considered is a five-year agreement between the two entities that would bring some long-term clarity to the situation.
Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr, as well as Crank, have said they hope to reach an agreement as soon as possible, likely in the next month.