CHEYENNE – There have been some anecdotal reports of coronavirus outbreaks following Cheyenne Frontier Days, among those who attended and/or volunteered at the largest local event.
However, there is no concrete evidence, at least not yet, of whether the yearly event that brings many tens of thousands of tourists to the city had an impact on the number of local COVID-19 cases. It may be too soon to tell for sure, and even when the full impact could possibly be seen, experts have noted that many who test positive are doing so at home and therefore they are not included in case counts.
As of Friday, local health authorities had not seen any noticeable increase in COVID-19 cases or other such public health impacts from CFD, one official said. She noted on Wednesday that things may change in the coming days, given the event only wrapped up on July 30 and it might take up to 10 days for the impact to be seen. The official, Kathy Emmons from the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, added that such a gap is typical, although “you never know with COVID, because it has surprised us many times.”
CFD took COVID-19 “very seriously, and they put precautions into place,” said Emmons, who is executive director of the local health department. Her agency worked with Frontier Days’ organizers on safety precautions, the public health leader said.
“We have a very close working relationship with CFD, and we have talked with them” about what steps to take, she said. “This is one of the reasons they had multiple hand washing stations out there this year.” CFD also incorporated hand washing and sanitizing stations into 2021's event.
Among the other plans discussed in advance of the 10-day event were what to do if volunteers there got infected, according to Emmons. CFD officials also have consistently said the organization was taking the public health issue seriously.
On Friday, Emmons noted in an email when asked for an update about CFD, "the COVID numbers are updated weekly now rather than daily so we won’t really know until Monday what the case counts look like after COVID."
Community level
Wyoming’s COVID-19 community level has increased, on average, across its counties as of this week versus last. This is according to the the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's comparison of data from those two periods of time.
Currently, some 11 counties are now in the highest category, newly including Laramie. This is an increase of four counties from the total in the high category last week.
Being at a high level means the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people right here in Cheyenne and in Laramie County resume wearing masks “indoors in public,” according to the federal agency’s website. The same also holds for Natrona, another relatively highly populated county, like Laramie, as well as several other municipalities.
Just over the course of CFD, Laramie County’s coronavirus community level went from medium to high, and then back to medium again.
And now, with the annual event wrapped up, “the CDC did move us back up to red,” Emmons wrote the WTE in an email Friday. “The recommendations are the same as before – we recommend that people follow the CDC guidelines that are included on the facebook post” from the local health department.
Community level is determined based on the total number of COVID-19 cases, hospital beds being used and hospital admissions in an area, according to the CDC.
Emmons said that “as always we recommend that people stay home if they are sick, get tested if having symptoms make sure to wash hands often, consider wearing a mask in large crowds especially if immunocompromised and we encourage that everyone get vaccinated and boosted.”
Five fewer Wyoming counties are considered to be at medium status now, for a total of six, the WTE’s comparisons show. And another six counties are deemed to be low, also a decrease of one. The CDC didn’t comment.
Near Cheyenne, Albany County, the seat of the city of Laramie, remains in the lowest risk category.
'Tip of the iceberg'
Epidemiologist Brant Schumaker, director of the Wyoming-WWAMI Medical Education Program at the University of Wyoming, said any changes seen in case numbers as a result of Frontier Days would likely only be "a tip of the iceberg."
"I think the cases that are being reported to the state are only a fraction of those that are occurring," Schumaker said. Many people may never test, and those who do may take advantage of widely available rapid tests, rather than a PCR test, which would be reported to the state.
"The challenges of handling an infectious disease like COVID, specifically the omicron variant, under our current political and societal preferences is extremely challenging," Schumaker said. "And despite relatively clear best practices for large group gatherings, it is almost politically untenable to put some of those practices into place in our state."
CFD
In response to a question about a potential outbreak among volunteers, Nicole Gamst, chief marketing officer for CFD, said in a Friday email: "We have confidence in the judgement of our volunteers and our customers. We believe they followed good advice and common sense."
"Regarding COVID, our message to staff, volunteers and our fans has been and remains consistent: stay home if you are sick and take responsibility for your own health and the health of your community," Gamst wrote. "If you are uncomfortable in a large crowd, wear a mask. Sanitation remains a good defense, so take advantage of the hand washing stations located in restrooms, portable toilets and food areas throughout Frontier Park."
Gamst added that a community level change to "high" the day before Frontier Days began "did not change our overall safety plan."
General Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler told the WTE this week that he was not aware of any kind of outbreak among volunteers. The general chairman oversees all 10 Frontier Days committees.
"Every volunteer that I normally see at certain posts (was) always there," Siler said.
Indians Committee Chair Mariah Johnson also said she hadn't been made aware of anything amiss.
Operations Committee Chair Brian Rico said he'd heard about potential outbreaks among volunteers, but that one had not occurred among his committee.