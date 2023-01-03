...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected. Patchy blowing snow.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County into southern Platte County
including Cheyenne, Chugwater, and Wheatland.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Patchy blowing snow may result in
locally reduced visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest
road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
CFD Old West Museum announces murder mystery dinner
CHEYENNE – Keep your wits about you, and join the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum for a vintage romp through the 1920s during the Bullets in the Bathtub Murder Mystery Dinner on May 19 at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center.
Get thrown into a night of mystery, intrigue, and murder you will never forget. With a killer crowd of people waiting for the murderer to arrive on the scene, this night will keep everyone guessing who the next victim will be. Just be careful because you could be next!
Fedoras and flapper dresses are encouraged and get ready to bid on some amazing items as we will have a live auction during the night’s festivities. This event will be interactive, so be prepared for a killer time!
Tickets are $65 for museum members, $500 for a member table, $75 for non-members, and $550 for a table for non-members. Ticket prices increase at the door to $90.
Please purchase group tickets in one transaction in order to guarantee seating together. The museum recommend groups of six or more purchase a table.