CHEYENNE – Keep your wits about you, and join the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum for a vintage romp through the 1920s during the Bullets in the Bathtub Murder Mystery Dinner on May 19 at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center.

Get thrown into a night of mystery, intrigue, and murder you will never forget. With a killer crowd of people waiting for the murderer to arrive on the scene, this night will keep everyone guessing who the next victim will be. Just be careful because you could be next!

