CHEYENNE — It’s almost October, and things are beginning to get spooky at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum.

Paranormal Tours of the Museum with Haunting Across America will take place Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28, with the fifth tour being Oct. 29 for museum members only. Members will be treated to a behind-the-scenes tour.

Tickets are $20 per person and are limited. Visit the activities page at oldwestmuseum.org for more information.

Not a member? Help support the museum by visiting https://cfdartshow.com/products/museum-membership.

