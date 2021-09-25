...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR SUNDAY FOR FWZ 301 THROUGH 308...
310 AND SOUTHERN 313...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 313...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 313.Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 25 to 30
MPH possible.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
CFD Old West Museum announces Paranormal Tours of the Museum
CHEYENNE — It’s almost October, and things are beginning to get spooky at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum.
Paranormal Tours of the Museum with Haunting Across America will take place Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28, with the fifth tour being Oct. 29 for museum members only. Members will be treated to a behind-the-scenes tour.
Tickets are $20 per person and are limited. Visit the activities page at oldwestmuseum.org for more information.