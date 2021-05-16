CHEYENNE – In honor of International Museum Day, Tuesday, May 18, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum at 4610 Carey Ave. will offer free admission.
The museum gift store is celebrating as well, offering a 20% off discount all day.
The International Council of Museums established International Museum Day in 1977 to raise awareness of the roles museums play in cultural exchange, enriching cultures, and developing mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among people. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a third of the museums worldwide closed, but the Old West Museum is still open, thanks to the generosity and support of the Cheyenne community.
To learn more about International Museum Day, visit the International Museum Day’s website, http://network.icom.museum/international-museum-day.