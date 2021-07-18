CHEYENNNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled to take place Friday, Sept. 24 at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, beginning at 5 p.m.
The Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame showcases individuals, livestock and organizations whose distinctive contributions to CFD have helped grow a dream into the "Daddy of ‘em All.” Those voted into the CFD Hall of Fame represent the competitive and cooperative spirit that has remained the hallmark of Cheyenne Frontier Days since 1897.
The museum will not induct a 2021 class in order to properly celebrate its 2020 inductees. Join the museum in honoring the seven individuals inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020: Scott Binning, Monte Blue, Del Peterson, Kristie Peterson, French Flash “Bozo” Hawk, The Schrader Family and Tom Watson.
Limited seating is available, and reservations are required. Cost is $50 per person for museum members, $75 per person for non-members, $800 for a table of 8 (guarantee seating with your group) or $1,000 for a table of 10 (guaranteed seating with your group, plus table favors).
For tickets, call 307-778-7243.