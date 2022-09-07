CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum will induct a group of eight distinguished groups and individuals during the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The induction will occur on Friday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Event Center at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Headquarters Building. Admission includes both the ceremony and a prime rib dinner.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus