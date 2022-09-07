...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND A FIRE
WEATHER WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THURSDAY DUE TO GUSTY
WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT
THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428, 429, 430,
AND 432...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire
weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are likely Thursday
afternoon leading to additional fire starts.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
CFD Old West Museum to hold Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Sept. 16
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum will induct a group of eight distinguished groups and individuals during the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
The induction will occur on Friday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Event Center at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Headquarters Building. Admission includes both the ceremony and a prime rib dinner.
The list of inductees is as follows: Father Joseph C. Geders; E. Dean “Doc” Schroeder; Cheyenne Frontier Days Dandies; Roger Schreiner; Rick Keslar; the Establishing HEELs; Billy Evans Hunting Horse and The Southern Plains Intertribal Indian Dance Group; and Capt. William Lewis Pitcher.
Tickets for the event are $75 for museum non-members, $50 for members and $800 for a table with guaranteed seating. Parking for the event will be available in the B-Lot of Frontier Park.