CHEYENNE – A bill aiming to remedy a conflict between Cheyenne Frontier Days and the city of Cheyenne over a permit issuance was narrowly advanced by a House committee Tuesday, though new questions emerged about the latest version of the legislation.
The disagreement between the two entities, which has been in the spotlight in the Legislature for the past few weeks, centers on whether the city’s issuance of a liquor license should be tied to public safety issues and who should ultimately pay for that police force.
Last year, after historically not charging the rodeo for law enforcement, the city asked CFD officials to help with the costs of the police needed to reach an officer-to-attendant threshold that meets industry standards. The city and CFD split the $100,000 cost to reduce that ratio for the 2019 event, and the two entities continue to disagree on what the deal should be moving forward.
During initial negotiations, Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak threatened to not issue a liquor license to CFD if rodeo officials weren’t willing to help with payments for the additional officers. Through Senate File 134, CFD would be guaranteed a malt beverage permit through state statute, rather than depending on the chief’s approval.
During the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee meeting Tuesday, proponents of the bill, including its sponsor, argued the legislative issue is solely about an inappropriate use of the liquor permit as a bargaining chip in negotiations.
“This bill has nothing to do with police protection,” Sen. Glenn Moniz, R-Laramie, said. “All (the bill) does is that upon application, the licensing board will issue a malt beverage permit to Cheyenne Frontier Days and that the permit will be provided for $100.”
In response, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr argued revoking the police chief’s licensing authority would be a “huge policy decision” that might be worth looking at over the interim session. She noted the city charges other private events like the Cheyenne Marathon for law enforcement provided by the city.
The city and CFD officials plan to meet today to continue negotiations. During Tuesday’s meeting, CFD President and CEO Tom Hirsig said the permitting process should be kept separate from security issues, noting CFD has spent more than $500,000 on new security fencing and screening for this year’s “Daddy of 'em All.”
“Malt beverage sales should not be a bargaining chip to achieve adequate security,” Hirsig said. “We still need to have the discussions with the city to implement a security plan. This bill would turn the conversation from threats to being a transparent, thoughtful, rational discussion.”
While the original bill focuses on Cheyenne, an amendment added to the bill in the Senate last week gave some lawmakers pause. To address concerns that SF 134 was “special legislation” that only applied to one event, the Senate approved an amendment to expand the bill’s application to include all events held “on the grounds of an indoor or outdoor rodeo.”
The amended bill, which the Wyoming Association of Municipalities testified against, generated new questions about local control, with multiple lawmakers arguing the bill could have unintended effects on areas outside of Cheyenne.
“I want to allow the local organizations to negotiate and make a determination,” Rep. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie, said. “I think we’re overreaching our control.”
The amendment has also created some confusion among law enforcement in other parts of the state. Byron Oedekoven, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, told the committee he’s received several emails from sheriffs and police asking whether they’ll be affected by the amended version of the bill.
“At one point, this was a fairly narrow discussion, and now it seems pretty broad and is gaining a lot of concern,” Oedekoven said.
Oedekoven said many local communities reach agreements with event coordinators by negotiating what will be provided by both the town and the event promoters.
“That seems to be going well, so I’m hoping the language in this bill doesn’t cut that kind of thing off in an effort to deal with one particular event,” he added.
Others, however, argued the bill was necessary given how ineffective the current permitting process has been. Cindy DeLancey, president of the Wyoming Business Alliance, spoke in favor of the bill, arguing it would promote business in the state and eliminate confusion.
“We’re spending millions of dollars trying to diversify our economy and bring business to Wyoming,” DeLancey said. “Business needs a clear, precise, transparent, predictable process, so they can budget, they can plan, they can know what they need to do to follow the rules.”
Lawmakers seemed to agree that something had to be done to clarify the process for everyone involved. Rep. Tyler Lindholm, R-Sundance, said the state would soon need to look at all its laws related to liquor licensing.
“I do find it to be inappropriate to attach anything to a liquor permit or a malt beverage permit other than what it’s actually intended for,” Lindholm said. “However, on that note, there is a considerable cost to the city in this regard ... are they making that up with what Cheyenne Frontier Days brings? Arguably, yes.”
Lindholm said he agreed extra police are needed for CFD, but added “this bill isn’t about that.”
“Should a permit just be a permit in every jurisdiction in the state of Wyoming?” Lindholm asked. “I argue yes, so I’m going to be for this bill based on that predication.”
Before voting on the bill, the committee approved an amendment so that the law only applied to events being held on the ground of rodeos with a total seating capacity over 7,500.
After winning approval from the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, SF 134 will head to the House floor, where it will need to win three votes before it could head to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk.