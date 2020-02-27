CHEYENNE – Despite a last-minute attempt to amend it, a bill highlighting a conflict between the city of Cheyenne and Cheyenne Frontier Days over police deployments won final approval Wednesday afternoon from the state Senate.
Though Senate File 134 was amended Tuesday to apply uniformly to all rodeo events in the state, the bill’s intent is to grant CFD a special malt beverage permit via state statute, rather than through the city.
For city leaders like Mayor Marian Orr and Police Chief Brian Kozak, the bill reflects an effort by CFD to get around the city’s authority to withhold a liquor license if the police chief decides the event doesn’t meet security standards.
Historically, the city of Cheyenne has not charged CFD for law enforcement. That changed last year when CFD agreed to split the $100,000 cost for the necessary police officers to patrol the rodeos and evening concerts. According to Orr and Kozak, the understanding was that CFD would pick up the entire $100,000 for the additional law enforcement moving forward. CFD officials have disputed that recently, however, telling the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this week that no such promise was ever made.
The dilemma has left lawmakers trying to sort through an issue that some have been frustrated to see come before the Legislature during its short budget session.
On the Senate floor Wednesday, the main criticism of the bill came from Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, who offered an amendment to get rid of the $100 fee for the permit.
The Senate Minority Leader argued the amendment would offer more flexibility for local licensing authorities to set the price.
“We’re trying to solve a problem for one particular big community in the state,” Rothfuss said. “I’m afraid it may cause some problems for the other communities in the state, such as mine, and I think this amendment probably remedies that problem while still addressing the needs of the prime sponsor.”
But for other lawmakers, the amendment wasn’t palatable. Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, called the proposal “a blank-check amendment” that detracted from the bill’s intent.
“Are liquor permits there to raise revenue for cities and have them make people pay for things, or are they there to see that we serve liquor responsibly?” Driskill asked his colleagues. “Cities have umpteen different ways to raise revenue.”
Driskill said cities could get to a point in the permitting process where “the sky is the limit” on what they ask for in payments.
“You know what’s going to change if we pass this bill? You’re not going to have an organization with a gun held to its head,” Driskill said. “They’re going to sit down and talk about what the actual costs of an event are.”
In response, Rothfuss argued his amendment would simply require a rulemaking process for permits to be set at the local level, adding he couldn’t support the bill without adoption of his amendment.
“We can leave that up to the local communities, which this amendment does, or if we end up moving this bill forward (without it), we’re basically taking control at the legislative level and saying, ‘Local communities, I’m sorry. You’re not going to have the flexibility to do things the way you want,’” Rothfuss said.
Despite his plea for local control, Rothfuss’ amendment failed by a 19-11 vote.
Without much other debate, SF 134 then passed by a 21-9 vote. Of the five Cheyenne senators in the body, only one – Republican Stephan Pappas – voted against the measure.
After winning final approval from the Senate, SF 134 likely heads next to the House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee before it could receive up to three votes on the House floor.