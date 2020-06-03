CHEYENNE – Three country stars who were supposed to headline Cheyenne Frontier Days’ Frontier Nights concerts this summer have rescheduled their concerts for CFD 2021.
Thomas Rhett will perform in the arena with opener HARDY from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021; Eric Church and special guest Ashley McBryde will take the stage from 8-11 p.m. Thursday, July 29; and Blake Shelton will perform from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, July 31.
The Facebook event pages for each concert include a link to purchase tickets online, but it’s not active yet.
Fans who have already purchased concert tickets are asked to visit the CFD website for information about account credit rollovers or refunds at www.cfdrodeo.com.