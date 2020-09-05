CHEYENNE – Though it was a few weeks later than initially planned, local residents got their first chance this week to try out Cheyenne Frontier Days' new food vendor, which is offering a taste of its selections at the Frontier Fun Food Festival through Labor Day.
The new vendor, a Texas-based company called Fun Biz Concessions, was initially under contract to begin serving CFD attendees during this year's festival. But with its cancellation due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, Fun Biz Concessions owner Nate Janousek said his team still wanted to begin interacting with the local community.
"We wanted to give people a taste, and we wanted to give people something to do, because it's just been one of those years where people need something to feel good about and feel normal and go out with their kids," Janousek said.
Janousek noted the outdoor setup allowed the food trucks to operate safely and to encourage social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations were also spread throughout the area of picnic tables, where residents snacked on turkey legs and funnel cakes.
If the smells rising from the grills filled with burgers, kabobs and barbecue were any indication, the selections at next year's CFD, which will be its 125th anniversary, will be popular. Janousek said the food selections this weekend present "a cross-section of what we offer."
"In addition to this, we'll be bringing wood-fired pizza, craft beer, different flights of burgers and sandwiches, baked goods," he said.
In an effort to keep people around before the night shows at CFD, the vendor, which is replacing the previous one that had been with the festival for nearly 30 years, will also offer a sit-down meal with prime rib every night ahead of the concerts.
"During the 10 or 11 days of the event, we'll be the best restaurant in town," Janousek said.
At the food fest Saturday, visitors largely enjoyed their food at shaded picnic tables after some time waiting in line, and they had nothing but positive things to say about the food.
Nathan and Judy Cook, a couple living just down the street from the CFD grounds, decided to come check out the scene, given their love for the annual event and its food.
"He just tries to get out here for the turkey legs," Judy said with a laugh. "The food is really good."
Nathan complimented the vendor for encouraging social distancing and allowing people to spread out.
"The service is superb – they're getting people in and through the line," Nathan said.
While normally CFD's food areas are crammed with people, the food festival Saturday wasn't quite as hectic, but both of them agreed that it helped capture a bit of the fun of the canceled rodeo event.
"It's so nice to have this opportunity, since we didn't have any of our other events this summer," Judy said.
The food festival, which is being held in the west parking lot of Frontier Park, will continue from noon to 10 p.m. both Sunday and Monday.