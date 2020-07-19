CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Frontier Days has teamed up with four other canceled rodeo events to sell “Comin’ back for the Re-Ride” T-shirts as a fundraiser for the Wyoming Hunger Initiative.
For $19.95, plus shipping and handling, buyers get a black shirt with a white logo and the names of the five events – CFD, Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo, Laramie Jubilee Days, Sheridan Wyo Rodeo and Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous. Shirts are available in men’s and women’s styles.
All net profits from the T-shirt sales will go to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, which was created by Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon to end hunger in the state.
For more information, or to place an order, go online to https://www.cfdrodeo.com/event/re-ride-2021/.