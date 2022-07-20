Botanic Gardens
With free admission, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens are open every day from dawn to dusk, located across from Frontier Park at 701 S. Lions Park Drive. The gardens grounds feature nine acres of perennial and annual landscapes, and include a vegetable garden and specialty exhibits. Also at the Botanic Gardens are the Shane Smith Grand Conservatory and the Paul Smith Children’s Village, which are typically open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday during the summer months. During Cheyenne Frontier Days, the indoor spaces at the Botanic Gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 25, and will be closed all day on Cheyenne Day, which is Wednesday, July 27.
Big Boy Steam Engine
Located in the southeast corner of Holliday Park on 17th Street at Morrie Avenue, Old Number 4004 is one of eight remaining Big Boys across the U.S. The Big Boys were built for the Union Pacific Railroad in the 1940s. Most Big Boys traveled between Cheyenne and Ogden, Utah. While you can see the engine from East Lincolnway, it’s best to stop by and get a close look at the world’s largest steam locomotive.
Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley
Take a 90-minute narrated tour of Cheyenne’s Wild West history in an enclosed street trolley. See important buildings and unique landmarks with engaging storytelling that will transport you into the Old West. Due to content including gunfights, outlaws and brothels, the tour advises parental guidance. During Cheyenne Frontier Days, tours will be offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday-Saturday and at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
Starting at 8 p.m. on Saturdays, take a guided, 90-minute walking tour around downtown Cheyenne to learn about the “Ghosts of the Wild West.” Tickets for both tours cost $15 for adults and $7.50 for children ages 2-12.
Downtown Cheyenne historic walking tour
Experience Cheyenne history at your own pace by following along with the Historic Downtown Walking Tour. Access the walking tour brochure online at cheyenne.org/listing/historic-walking-tour/85/ or pick up a free copy from the Visitors Information Booth at the Historic Depot at 121 W. 15th St.
The tour has three routes of differing lengths and can be driven, as well. The longer tours build onto the basic tour and go past a historic neighborhood and the Wyoming State Capitol.
The basic tour is 10 blocks (0.7 miles) through the Downtown Historic District; the intermediate tour is 16 blocks (1.3 miles) and adds on the Historic Rainsford District; and the longest tour is 30 blocks (1.9 miles) and includes the Capitol District.
Former train depot
Visit the old Union Pacific Depot, built in 1887 and fully restored in 2004. Today, the Depot houses Visit Cheyenne, the Cheyenne Depot Museum and a gift shop. When it was built, the depot was one of the largest and nicest rail stations in the West and was used to shelter cattle barons and their families when they traveled.
Admission to the museum is $8 for adults, $7 for military members and seniors and free for children 12 and under. During Cheyenne Frontier Days, the lobby, museum and gift shop are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 22-30. The Depot is located at 121 W. 15th St., just south of the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.
Fridays on the Plaza
If you can’t make it to the Frontier Nights concerts, Fridays on the Plaza shows offer another chance to enjoy Cheyenne and sing and dance the night away.
Free and open to the public, Fridays on the Plaza is the annual summer concert series hosted by Cheyenne Presents. Concerts start at 5:30 p.m. each week at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza. Opening acts Jimmy Keith and Freeway Soul will perform on July 22 starting at 5:30 p.m., with headliners The Josephines going on at 7:30 p.m. Nappy Roots and opener Real Deal Music will perform on July 29. Boogie Machine and opener Mike Morris will give a special Cheyenne Day concert at noon on July 27.
Greenway
Experience the beauty of Wyoming on a walk, run or bike ride on the Greater Cheyenne Greenway. The Greenway has more than 40 miles of concrete path and is separated from roadways wherever possible to ensure user safety. Parts of the Greenway are easily accessible from hotels and most parks in Cheyenne.
Along the Greenway, find public art and fitness cluster areas with workout equipment. The Greenway connects schools, parks and neighborhoods and has drinking fountains along the path. You can stay close to Frontier and Lions parks or branch out to the northeast and head to the path by North Cheyenne Community Park or the Prairie View Golf Course.
Leashed dogs are welcome, but must be cleaned up after. A map for the entire Greenway is available online at cheyennecity.org.
Golf courses
Cheyenne offers four different golf courses that are open to the public during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
The Airport Golf Course at 4801 Central Ave. is a traditional tree-lined course and hosts the annual Wyoming State Open Golf Tournament. There is a $29 fee for 18 holes during the day and a $21 fee for nine holes all day and 18 holes after 5 p.m. Golfers 18 and under can play for $17. Tee times can be booked in person, online or by phone up to seven days in advance and start at 6:30 a.m. every day. Call 307-638-3700 for more information.
The Prairie View Golf Course is a nine-hole course located at 3601 Windmill Road. The green fee is $14 for adults and $10 for golfers under 18. Prairie View also has a driving range suitable for any skill level to work on their game. The course is a par 36, 3,080-yard layout. Schedule a tee time in person, online or over the phone by calling 307-637-6420. Tee times start at 6:30 a.m. every day.
The golf course at the Cheyenne Country Club, located at 800 Stinner Road, is open to the public every day during Cheyenne Frontier Days July 22-31. The Cheyenne Country Club has an 18-hole course, a driving range and offers golfing lessons. The green fee is $70 for non-members. Call 307-637-2230 for more information or to schedule a tee time.
The nine-hole Little America Golf Course, located at 2800 West Lincolnway, is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Green fees for nine holes are $28 for the general public and $23 for military, seniors over 60 and youth students. Green fees for 18 holes are $42 for the general public and $34 for military, seniors over 60 and youth students. Golf club and cart rentals are available. The driving range offers a small bucket for $3 and a large bucket for $5. Call 307-775-8700 with any questions or to schedule a tee time.
Lakeview Cemetery historical tour
Take a self-guided, 22-stop historical walking tour through Lakeview Cemetery at 2501 Seymour Ave. The Lakeview Cemetery is the oldest cemetery owned by the city of Cheyenne, and the tour shows the “famous and not so famous” people of Cheyenne’s history. Free pamphlets and tour booklets are available inside the cemetery office to the left of the main gate into the cemetery. Tour booklets are also available at the City Clerk’s Office, located at 2101 O’Neil Ave., Room 101. The cemetery office is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday through Friday; the City Clerk’s Office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pets are not allowed inside the cemetery. Call 307-637-6402 with any questions.
Movie theater
The Capitol City Stadium 12 cinema at 3410 Concord Road is in Pershing Plaza, just behind Gold’s Gym. Show times are listed at wyomovies.com, or call 307-266-3647 for more information.
Swimming
Visit the Cheyenne Aquatic Center or the Johnson Pool to cool off and splash around after enjoying the rodeo or carnival.
The Cheyenne Aquatic Center at 931 Martin Esquibel St. has pool fun for everyone, with a diving area, lap lanes, a teaching area, a lazy river, two water slides, a climbing wall and an indoor play feature. Reservations are required, and walk-ins will only be welcome if the pool has not reached capacity.
Recreational swim times are from noon to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Open swim pricing is $5 for visitors ages 5-59, $4.50 for military personnel and visitors over 60 years old, and free for children ages 4 and under. Hours may change frequently during Cheyenne Frontier Days. Call 307-637-6455 for more information.
Johnson Pool, located at 303 E. Eighth St., is open for daily lap and recreational swimming Tuesday through Sunday. The pool operates on a first-come, first-served basis and has a maximum capacity of 80 people. Daily lap swim is from 11 a.m. to noon and costs $1.25 for visitors ages 0-7, $2.50 for visitors aged 8-59 and $2.25 for military personnel and visitors more than 60 years old. Daily rec swim is from noon to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Rec swim costs $3 for military personnel and visitors ages 0-7 or older than 60 and $3.50 for visitors ages 8-59.