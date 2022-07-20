While you're in town, why not explore the surrounding area? There are several options for day trips not far from Cheyenne, so you can jump right back into the rodeo action.
TO THE NORTH
Chugwater Soda Fountain
Located in Chugwater, Wyoming, 45 miles north of Cheyenne on Interstate 25, the Chugwater Soda Fountain is the perfect destination for those hungry for history and a great meal. This old-fashioned soda fountain is the oldest operating soda fountain in Wyoming, and despite making changes through the years, it’s kept its roots intact. The soda fountain was originally a small aspect of a drugstore and general store, but it is now a full-service restaurant. Established in 1914, the business offers more than 30 flavors of milkshakes, malts and old-fashioned fountain sodas. The Chugwater Soda Fountain is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Call 307-422-3222 for more information.
Fort Laramie National Historic Site
First established in 1834 with a different name, the Fort Laramie National Historic Site functioned as a fur trading post for about 15 years. Then, the U.S. Army purchased the site in 1849 and officially created the Fort Laramie that exists today. The site lost prominence in the late 1800s and was sold at a public auction, but was preserved when it joined the national park system in 1938.
The historic site is about an hour and a half drive north of Cheyenne. The park is open from sunrise to sunset every day, and most buildings on the site are open each day, as well. Visitors can explore the fort by themselves or with an audio tour available for purchase and take a 1.6-mile hike to the intersection of the North Platte and Laramie rivers. For more information, visit the National Park Service’s website at nps.gov/fola or call 307-837-2221 and enter extension 3002.
Oregon Trail Ruts State Historic Site
About 100 miles north of Cheyenne, near Guernsey, Wyoming, you can see the impact of the Oregon Trail at the Oregon Trail Ruts State Historic Site and take in the Wyoming outdoors. Five feet deep, these ruts show where people traveling along the Oregon Trail had to take a detour around steep sandstone rock. The area is designated as a Wyoming state park and is open every day from sunrise to sunset. Call 307-836-2334 for more information.
Register Cliff State Historic Site
The Register Cliff State Historic Site in Guernsey is also an hour and a half outside of Cheyenne, and it is less than 10 minutes away from the Oregon Trail Ruts State Historic Site. Here, you can see where Oregon Trail travelers carved their names and other messages into the sandstone cliff. The site is open from sunrise to sunset every day and features multiple educational plaques for visitors to get a sense of what life was like in the mid-1800s. This area north of Cheyenne has multiple historic sites open to the public every day. Visit wyoparks.wyo.gov.
TO THE SOUTH
Soapstone Prairie Natural Area
Located about 45 minutes south of Cheyenne in northern Colorado, the Soapstone Prairie Natural Area offers hiking trails of varied difficulty, unobstructed views of the Mummy Range and a chance to engage with cultural history. Soapstone Prairie has eight trails ranging from a quarter mile to nine miles long. This natural area contains the Lindenmeier archaeological site, which is a national historic landmark where artifacts from the Folsom culture were found. Learn more about the history of the area at fcgov.com/naturalareas.
Plan ahead for your trip to Soapstone Prairie. Look out for rattlesnakes and take care if you come across them. Pay attention to the weather for the day and look out for storms in the distance, as lightning could be near. Cellphone service is spotty, and emergency response could take more than an hour.
Terry Bison Ranch
The Terry Bison Ranch resort is only about 15 minutes away from downtown Cheyenne near the Wyoming state border. Use exit 2 on I-25 and drive south on Terry Ranch Road to access the resort. Purchased in 1885 by Francis E. Warren, the first governor of Wyoming, the Terry Bison Ranch has a cafe, steakhouse, gift shop and multiple outdoor activities, including horse and pony rides and a bison train tour. The ranch is now owned by the Thiel family, is 27,500 acres and has more than 2,000 American bison. The resort also has a camping tent area and an RV park.
Pricing for activities and camping is subject to change and is listed at terrybisonranch.com. Camping and activities are open every day except on Christmas. Due to high demand during Frontier Days, reservations for camping spots should be made early. Reservations are not accepted online and are not accepted for any activities at the resort. All activities operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 307-634-4171 for more information.
TO THE EAST
Pine Bluffs
The town of Pine Bluffs is 40 miles east of Cheyenne along I-80, located along the Wyoming-Nebraska border. More than 100 years ago, the town's name was originally Rock Ranch, but it was changed by officials working for the Union Pacific Railroad and named for the scenery. Pine Bluffs was an important site for cattle herding and at one point was the largest cattle shipping point along the Union Pacific Railroad. The town is known as the “Frontier Crossroads,” because it had been where important cattle trails met and is today the spot where U.S. Highway 30, I-80 and the Union Pacific Railroad cross.
Visit the Texas Trail Museum at 201 W. Third St. in Pine Bluffs to learn more about the history of the area and see historic buildings, including the oldest schoolhouse in Laramie County, and other western artifacts. The museum is named after the Texas Trail, a cattle drive route that used to run through Pine Bluffs. Admission to the museum is free. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Call 307-245-3713 for more information.
You can also visit a 30-foot statue of the Virgin Mary in Pine Bluffs at the Our Lady of Peace shrine, located off exit 401 on I-80. This statue was erected in 1998 and can be visited by anyone. For more information, visit ourladyofpeaceshrine.com.
TO THE WEST
Ames Monument Historic Site
The Ames Monument Historic Site, which is a little more than 30 miles west of Cheyenne, is open all day, every day, weather permitting. The monument, built in 1882, is a large stone pyramid that measures 60 feet tall. The monument is meant to commemorate Oaks and Oliver Ames, brothers who are credited for connecting the country by rail after they directed and oversaw construction of the Union Pacific Railroad’s first transcontinental railroad in 1869.
This state historic site once marked the highest elevation point of the Union Pacific Railroad at 8,247 feet. After construction of the pyramid, Union Pacific relocated the railroad tracks farther south multiple times, so tracks are no longer by the monument. For fans of ghost towns, the relocation of the tracks also led to the abandonment of the town of Sherman, and evidence of the town can be seen near the monument, although no buildings remain. Call 307-632-7946 for more information.
Bit-O-Wyo Ranch
The Bit-O-Wyo Ranch is a family-friendly spot about a half hour outside downtown Cheyenne. There are trail rides, overnight cabin stays, and equine camps and lessons on specific dates during the summer. Trail rides are offered at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. every day and cost $45 per person, per hour. For more information on activities and pricing, visit bitowyoranch.com. Reservations for all activities are required and must be made by calling 307-638-6924.
Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site
The Wyoming Territorial Prison was built in 1872 and housed outlaws of the West. Prisoners, including infamous robber Butch Cassidy, were forced to work and to stay silent. After the prison moved to Rawlins in 1903, the site was used by the University of Wyoming to conduct livestock and crop field research. The site grounds also hold restored historic buildings dating from 1872 to 1920. The prison site is located 50 miles west of Cheyenne in Laramie.
This state historic site offers a museum, gift shop, wildlife viewing and more. Visitors can take self-guided tours of the prison and its grounds or take a guided tour offered Thursday through Monday. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and the last admission ticket is sold at 3 p.m. Admission costs $9 for adults, $4.50 for youth ages 12-17 and is free for children ages 11 and younger. Visit wyoparks.wyo.gov or call 307-745-6161 for more information.