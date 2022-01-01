...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Visibility lowering to under a
half mile at times. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph in wind
prone areas. Gusts to 40 mph in the Laramie Valley and central
Laramie County, including Cheyenne and Laramie.
* WHERE...Wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming to include
Arlington...the Interstate 80 Summit and eastern foothills...
as well as Bordeaux on Interstate 25.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could
cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold wind chills between 20 below and
30 below zero are expected tonight through early Sunday morning.
The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
CFD Volunteer Crisis Fund dinner and auction returns Feb. 19
CHEYENNE – The 15th annual dinner and auction to benefit the Cheyenne Frontier Days volunteers through the CFD Volunteer Crisis Fund will return Feb. 19 at Little America Hotel and Resort.
Diamond Rio, famous for its song “Beautiful Mess” and many more, will be providing entertainment at the dinner. The CFD VCF is excited to announce that the event is already sold out.
“The VCF is so excited to have Diamond Rio play at the event this year. This event means the world to us because the funds that we raise we can give back to the CFD families. The volunteers make this organization what it is,” said Tiffany Hayes, vice president of the CFD Volunteer Crisis Fund, in a news release.
After taking a year away from the CFD VCF’s largest event, the board of directors is ready to celebrate with the community. This is the largest fundraising event for the nonprofit, which aids CFD volunteers when they are in need.
The board of directors are in the process of gathering items to be auctioned off. All the proceeds will benefit the CFD volunteers.
Purchased tickets may be picked up at the CFD Ticket Office, 1210 W. Eighth Ave., beginning Monday, Jan. 3. Unclaimed tickets may be picked up at the dinner with the entire group present upon entry.