CHEYENNE – The 15th annual dinner and auction to benefit the Cheyenne Frontier Days volunteers through the CFD Volunteer Crisis Fund will return Feb. 19 at Little America Hotel and Resort.

Diamond Rio, famous for its song “Beautiful Mess” and many more, will be providing entertainment at the dinner. The CFD VCF is excited to announce that the event is already sold out.

“The VCF is so excited to have Diamond Rio play at the event this year. This event means the world to us because the funds that we raise we can give back to the CFD families. The volunteers make this organization what it is,” said Tiffany Hayes, vice president of the CFD Volunteer Crisis Fund, in a news release.

After taking a year away from the CFD VCF’s largest event, the board of directors is ready to celebrate with the community. This is the largest fundraising event for the nonprofit, which aids CFD volunteers when they are in need.

The board of directors are in the process of gathering items to be auctioned off. All the proceeds will benefit the CFD volunteers.

Purchased tickets may be picked up at the CFD Ticket Office, 1210 W. Eighth Ave., beginning Monday, Jan. 3. Unclaimed tickets may be picked up at the dinner with the entire group present upon entry.

