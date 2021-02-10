CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days Volunteer Crisis Fund board has elected a new president, Jeremy Lopez.
“The VCF is moving in a more productive, more structured and more organized direction,” said Lopez. “Traditionally, VCF had a set way of doing things. We needed a new approach, a new look, and we needed to slow down and simplify the entire organization. Our procedures should be a more effective asset to the CFD volunteers in a time of need or crisis.”
Together with the board, the request form will be revamped for ease of use for the applicant requesting funds with the volunteer in mind. In addition, both parties are in the preliminary stages of launching an official VCF website which will be user-friendly for the CFD volunteers.
“Joe Lopez started this in 2007 with the mindset ‘who takes care of the volunteers?’ We do, this organization,” Jeremy Lopez went on to say. “That’s what our mindset has always been and will be moving forward.”