W-heels Costume Closet

A ribbon-cutting will be held Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, for the Louise and Frank Cole Costume Room within the Marietta Dineen Carriage Barn.

CHEYENNE – On Thursday at 5 p.m., the W-Heels will host a ribbon cutting for the permanent home for their collection of 1,500-plus costumes inside the Marietta Dinneen Carriage Barn, which also permanently houses the 60-plus wagons and carriages seen in the four Grand Parades, according to a news release from Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Not quite 100 years ago, a small group of local women first started the carriages section of what is known today as the Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parades. This small group worked to find parade riders, outfit them in appropriate costumes and assign them to specific carriages.

