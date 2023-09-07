CHEYENNE – On Thursday at 5 p.m., the W-Heels will host a ribbon cutting for the permanent home for their collection of 1,500-plus costumes inside the Marietta Dinneen Carriage Barn, which also permanently houses the 60-plus wagons and carriages seen in the four Grand Parades, according to a news release from Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Not quite 100 years ago, a small group of local women first started the carriages section of what is known today as the Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parades. This small group worked to find parade riders, outfit them in appropriate costumes and assign them to specific carriages.
As their 1890s period costume collection has grown over the years, finding space for all the women’s and men’s authentic apparel, as well as 500 hats, bicycles, saddles and more has been increasingly difficult, and it became apparent the collection needed a dedicated place.
Over the past 40 years, the W-Heels have moved their costume collection over seven times to locations including the basement of a dry-cleaning business and an abandoned gas station. The W-Heels will finally have a permanent home for their costumes with the opening of the Louise and Frank Cole Costume Room within the Marietta Dinneen Carriage Barn.
With a generous gift from Louise and Frank Cole, both of whom have been associated with the Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parades for much of their lives, the historic costumes will now be in a temperature-controlled area, complete with dressing rooms, workspace to maintain the costumes and office space to facilitate the checking in and out of costumes for use in the parades.
