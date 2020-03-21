CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue reminds residents that while cleaning supplies are in short supply at local stores, creating your own cleaning solution can be very dangerous and cause serious health issues.
“There are some people who have decided to create their own cleaning solutions, which is not advised,” said Greg Hoggatt, chief of Cheyenne Fire Rescue, in a news release. “One of the best things to use as a cleaner is vinegar. It is a safe bleach alternative for some applications, like cleaning. It can be effective against some bacteria and viruses.”
Chief Hoggatt reminds everyone not to mix these chemicals:
Bleach + vinegar = chlorine gas. This can lead to coughing, breathing problems, burning and watery eyes.
Bleach + ammonia = chloramine. This can cause shortness of breath and chest pain.
Bleach + rubbing alcohol = chloroform. This is highly toxic.
Hydrogen peroxide + vinegar = peracetic/peroxyacetic acid. This can be highly corrosive.
The best advice, said Hoggatt, is don’t mix chemicals, and follow the directions on the product label.
For more information, contact Cheyenne Fire Rescue at 307-637-6311.