CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue and the Wyoming Highway Patrol will host a Child Seat Safety Check event on Saturday, March 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CFR Station No. 1, located at 716 W. 19th St.
The event is free, with car seats available on a limited basis. The event aims to help parents and their children stay safe when it comes to child seat safety. It will also serve as a training exercise for members of CFR and WHP.
To protect the well-being of the community, those who attend are asked to remember the following:
- Always wear a protective mask at the event
- Maintain 6 feet of social distancing from others
- Consistently wash hands and sanitize
- Stay home if you’re not feeling well