CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue is asking people to check their smoke alarms in light of daylight saving time beginning at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 8.
Two-thirds of home fire deaths happen in homes without smoke alarms or without working smoke alarms. A smoke alarm usually fails when its batteries are missing, it is disconnected or dead, CFR Chief Greg Hoggatt said in a news release.
It’s important to replace smoke alarms that are more than 10 years old, test smoke alarms once a month and replace smoke alarms when they fail to work.
For more information, call CFR at 307-637-6311.