CHEYENNE– Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Frontier Street.
Firefighters arrived on scene at 7:52 a.m., where they found a fire in the oven of a residence and were able to get the fire under control within six minutes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and it was contained to the kitchen area of the residence.
There were no injuries reported, and CFR cleared the scene around 9:45 a.m. The resident was alerted to the fire by their smoke alarm.
Cheyenne Police and American Medical Response also responded to the fire.