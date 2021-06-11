CHEYENNE – The city is urging chalk artists who would like to create their masterpieces during Superday on Saturday, June 26 in Lions Park to get involved in the contest.
Artists can work solo or as a pair on one 4 x 4-foot sidewalk square near the Botanic Gardens, located at 710 South Lions Park Dr.
Each artist or pair will be provided with chalk and a concrete working surface. Chalk is the only medium allowed for this event. All participants will be provided a palette of chalk, pairs will receive one palette. Registration fees for solo artists is $20; pairs are $30.
The theme for this year’s contest is “A Day in the Park!” All artists must state the specific image based on this theme to be drawn prior to confirmation of participation in Superday. Festival organizers reserve the right to deem subject matter inappropriate. Political or commercial advertisements and statements are not allowed.
Registration is due by Thursday, June 24. Register at www.CheyenneRec.org, in person, or mail registration form to Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Dr, Cheyenne WY 82001 Postmarked by June 17, 2021. There will be first, second and third place prizes for each category: Youth - Ages 12 & Under, Young Adult - Ages 13-17, and Adult - Ages 18+.