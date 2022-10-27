CHEYENNE – The Union Pacific steam crew has been busy preparing the Challenger No. 3985, along with the TTT-6 steam locomotive No. 5511 and Centennial diesel locomotive No. 6936, for delivery to the nonprofit Railroading Heritage of Midwest America.
The donated equipment will be towed by diesel locomotives from Union Pacific's Steam Shop in Cheyenne on Nov. 11. The Heritage Donation Special will make periodic maintenance stops along the route. The special train is scheduled to arrive at the RRHMA's shop in Silvis, Illinois, on Nov. 19. A complete schedule can be found on the UPSteam.com website.
The donation includes the following equipment from Union Pacific's Steam Shop in Cheyenne:
4-6-6-4 Challenger UP 3985
Class TTT 2-10-2 UP 5511
The Centennial UP 6936
E9B passenger locomotive shell
Four 1950s coach cars
Diner-Lounge car
Baggage car
Caboose
Two business cars: the Selma, previously Western Pacific's Feather River, and the Stanford, originally the 1928 Southern Pacific Sunset
The RRHMA plans a multi-year, multi-million-dollar restoration of the equipment, including restoring the steam locomotives to operating condition.
Spectators are reminded that if they come out to watch the Heritage Donation Special pass by, they should remain at least 25 feet back from the tracks and not trespass on any railroad property.