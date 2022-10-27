Union Pacific's Challenger steam locomotive

Union Pacific’s Challenger steam locomotive is shrouded in steam.

CHEYENNE – The Union Pacific steam crew has been busy preparing the Challenger No. 3985, along with the TTT-6 steam locomotive No. 5511 and Centennial diesel locomotive No. 6936, for delivery to the nonprofit Railroading Heritage of Midwest America.

The donated equipment will be towed by diesel locomotives from Union Pacific's Steam Shop in Cheyenne on Nov. 11. The Heritage Donation Special will make periodic maintenance stops along the route. The special train is scheduled to arrive at the RRHMA's shop in Silvis, Illinois, on Nov. 19. A complete schedule can be found on the UPSteam.com website.


