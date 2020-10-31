CHEYENNE – Friday night, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce came together, some in person and some virtually, to celebrate business leaders who lift up the community.
For many members of the Chamber, the annual awards banquet was even more meaningful this year, as the local business community continues to endure the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Chamber CEO Dale Steenbergen said even with everything that’s going on, there’s “also a lot of good in the world.”
“There's a lot about this pandemic that we can do nothing about. But what we can do is continue to work and move forward. And I would challenge you that that effort – not just from our Chamber of Commerce, but from organizations all over this community – truly made a difference,” Steenbergen said.
“This is all about celebrating greatness in our community and truly celebrating your neighbors that have done wonderful things.”
Person of the Year Award
Linda Weppner, last year’s Person of the Year, presented the evening’s most prestigious award, describing the history of the Person of the Year Award since it was first given out in 1963.
“It is the highest honor bestowed by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, because it encompasses leadership, not from a day, or from a year, but a lifetime. ... These are the kind of people communities cherish, and we are lucky to have an extraordinary number of them,” Weppner said.
Described by Weppner as a leader who is “willing to move mountains to the benefit of our community,” Tara Nethercott was announced as the Chamber’s 2020 Person of the Year.
“(She) is a very engaged leader, who is a strong advocate for the state of Wyoming and our businesses. (She) never backs away from a challenge, and is always working diligently to overcome obstacles, with a strong backbone and without fear. (She) always stands up for what's right,” Weppner said.
Nethercott is a Wyoming native and University of Wyoming graduate who has built a successful career as an attorney. She is a partner at Woodhouse, Roden, Nethercott Law Firm in Cheyenne, and has worked in both state and federal courts in Wyoming. In 2016, she was elected to serve as a state senator, representing District 4 in Laramie County, where she currently uses her expertise on the Judiciary Committee, Corporations and Elections Committee and the Management Audit Committee.
Her accomplishments in the state stretch far and wide, from serving as the Chamber’s board chair in 2018, to making Wyoming’s Top 40 Lawyers under 40 list, to winning the Chamber’s Emerging Leader Award in 2016.
“It has just been an honor to be a part of an organization and a community and a state that puts its people first to ensure we can survive any challenge,” Nethercott said.
In her acceptance speech, she recalled Steenbergen’s quick actions at the beginning of the pandemic, mobilizing to come up with a plan to protect the vitality of the business community.
“He called me right away, and he pulled together a group of community leaders to get together weekly on Zoom – from the military, from the business organizations, from the Legislature, from the (City) Council, from the mayor's office – to make sure that our community was prepared to deal with whatever came forward, we would survive this pandemic, and we would continue to pioneer through, as we always do in Wyoming,” Nethercott said.
Emerging Leader Award
As the winner of the chamber’s 2019 Emerging Leader Award, Jess Ryan from the Compass Wealth Group presented the award to this year’s winner, Kirsten Malm of First American Title Insurance.
Ryan said the finalists for the award “have proven themselves to be highly ambitious young professionals who are instrumental to the Cheyenne community and the chamber.”
He went on to say, “Kirsten has an extremely giving heart, which she displays in her work through volunteerism. … She is known for her limitless abilities and good humor, and she applies her talents through all her work in Cheyenne.”
After accepting the award, Malm said, “I was raised in a house that you didn’t just live in the community, you gave back to the community you lived in, and I still live by that.”
Small Business of the Year Award
The Small Business of the Year Award is presented to a community business owner who exemplifies a strong entrepreneurial spirit and provides a unique culture for the community.
For bringing her grand idea of a fashion company in downtown Cheyenne to fruition and regularly supporting charities in town, Alexis Garrett’s studio Alexis Drake was named the Chamber’s Small Business of the Year.
The announcement came as a surprise for Garrett, who said she didn’t expect to win with such “fantastic” nominees – First American Title Insurance Company and Lynn Buys Houses. She went on to thank the Chamber and business community for supporting each other through the struggles of COVID-19.
“Business is good, but business is tough, and it takes a village,” Garrett said.
Large Business of the Year Award
Matt Thomas from Mechanical Systems Inc., winner of last year's Large Business of the Year Award, described the nominees as “leaders that help stabilize our economy and are engaged in the community.”
He said, “These businesses step up again and again, and continue to do so, even during the COVID crisis.”
For serving more than 100,000 members in Cheyenne and being chartered almost 70 years ago, Blue Federal Credit Union was announced as the Chamber’s Large Business of the Year.
“In honoring these members and the community, Blue will be opening their new Blue Diamond Center in December, bringing new life to the area," Thomas said. "With hundreds of employees expected to work in the Blue Diamond Center, big things and many memories are anticipated to be made. Blue wants you to know that this building complex is more than their world headquarters, it's our community’s, as well.”
Chamber Spirit Award
Chamber Board Chair Kathy Cathcart said the Chamber Spirit Award is given to a business that is greatly engaged in both Chamber and community activities.
“We want to celebrate every single one of you. Because of you, the Chamber's mission is shared throughout the community, and you are an inspiration to all of us,” Cathcart said.
For jumping into the opportunities the chamber has to offer with a “can-do” attitude, Tracy Wilson of Century 21 Bell Real Estate was announced as the Chamber Spirit Award winner.
“She is dependable and never runs from a problem,” Cathcart said.
Saying she was surprised by both the nomination and the award, Wilson said, “I really think the Chamber just does really good things for Cheyenne, and because of that, we get to advocate, and be a part of it, and really make our community strong.”
Community Service Award
Lorrell Walter from Western Vista Federal Credit Union, last year’s winner, said, “The Community Service Award finalists are businesses that make a difference. Through investing and outstanding initiatives and contributions, they kindheartedly put others first.”
For being dedicated to serving the needs of their clients, Thrivent Financial was awarded the Chamber’s Community Service Award.
“Thrivent is a membership-owned fraternal organization, as well as a holistic financial services advisor, dedicated to serving the unique needs of their clients," Walter said. "Thrivent focuses on individual goals and priorities, guiding clients toward financial choices that will help them live the life they want today and tomorrow. Thrivent has always held the belief that humanity thrives when people make the most of all they've been given.”
Nonprofit of the Year Award
Josephine Carlson from Coats for Kids, last year’s winner, presented the award, saying, “Nonprofit organizations play a vital role in building healthy communities by providing critical services that contribute to economic stability and mobility. ... Frequently, nonprofit leaders are the voice of the people they serve.”
For helping assist Laramie County residents on their “quest for lifelong learning and adventure,” the Laramie County Library Foundation was awarded the Nonprofit of the Year Award.
Library Foundation Director Kristi Walland said, “The library belongs to all of us. It is a terrific example of public and private coming together to create a hub for our community, and I cannot look around this room without seeing people who support our library.”