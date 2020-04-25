CHEYENNE – While planning for the future is hard during such uncertain times, community business leaders and elected officials are working to ensure that when Laramie County’s economy is reopened, it will be done in a safe manner.
On Thursday, Gov. Mark Gordon announced that the state would be modifying its health orders, which expire next Thursday, April 30, to allow counties more flexibility when it comes to reopening certain businesses and public spaces.
To prepare for what those orders might entail, leaders from the city and the county announced Friday the creation of a planning committee to develop a comprehensive plan for a gradual reopening of local businesses.
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce also hosted a panel to discuss federal aid packages and to help businesses draft plans for reopening.
While some Wyoming residents believe the orders should be lifted and the economy should be opened, others worry more safety precautions are needed.
After the governor’s announcement, Laramie County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gunnar Malm said, “We’re trying to accomplish both.”
According to a news release about the committee, the goals are to allow businesses to carefully reopen, with maximum safety for their staff and customers, and to prevent a surge of COVID-19 cases that might overwhelm the health care system. The committee will work on industry-specific plans to find the best solutions for all businesses.
“After the governor’s press conference yesterday, we’re trying to be prepared for when his new order comes out prior to May 1 so that we have a framework in place for businesses to be opened up as safely as possible,” Malm said.
With local businesses reeling from the economic effects of the coronavirus, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is also working on all fronts to ensure these businesses have the tools they need to bounce back.
Close to 70 local business representatives tuned in to a Zoom panel Friday, where human resources professionals, bankers and nonprofit experts outlined how businesses can take advantage of federal relief funding and prepare to reopen their operations.
In these dire economic circumstances, all the presenters at the panel made one point clear – if you need help, reach out and ask for it.
Kathy Cathcart, president of Align and chairwoman of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, notified businesses about the HR resources in the state that will help draft policies for returning to work at no cost. She answered questions like “Can we conduct temperature checks?” or “Can we mandate that certain employees have to stay home and certain employees have to come in?”
Businesses across the state can email HRhelp@thealignteam.org, and an HR professional from Align will either assist the business or connect them with an HR expert in their area who can.
“Give me a call, give any one of us on the team a call, and we’ll try to answer your question or hook you up with someone who can,” Cathcart said.
According to Chamber CEO Dale Steenbergen, they are also preparing how best to utilize federal relief funding to stimulate the economy. He said they know things like construction projects, both public and private, help boost the economy, and he said they’re working on streamlining the permitting process to help get the ball rolling.
They’ve also been in close contact with state lawmakers and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to make sure federal funds can be funneled to struggling businesses.
“We have a couple of ideas as we move to the future as we get some of this federal stimulus money,” Steenbergen said. “We have to concentrate on those things that we know will give us quick economic bumps.”
In the meantime, while the economy is still closed, businesses still have resources available through federal assistance and groups like the Wyoming Small Business Development Center and the Wyoming Nonprofit Network.
Last week, it was announced that the Payroll Protection Program had used all $349 billion that was granted to businesses through the CARES Act. The forgivable loans were granted on a first-come, first-served basis, and before funds ran dry, 7,618 Wyoming businesses received a total of $837,018,372 in funding.
Congress has already approved an additional $310 billion in funding for the program, so the Chamber highly encouraged businesses that haven’t applied to square up their applications for when the loans become available Monday. These loans are sent to the SBA by financial institutions, which then provide the loan to the business.
The Chamber recommends that business owners stay in close contact with their lenders about what is available, but encourages anyone with questions to reach out to the Chamber for help.
“No matter what it takes. My guidance to my staff is that we will work until we cannot work anymore, and that we are going to save every business in this community that we can save,” Steenbergen said. “We will do absolutely everything within our power, use every tool that we have to make sure that our community recovers successfully from this challenge.”