CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Microsoft and gener8tor have teamed up to launch gener8tor Upskilling, a free training program to help Wyoming residents get critical digital skills for in-demand jobs.
The program will kick off its first, virtual statewide class on Oct. 19, and gener8tor Upskilling Wyoming will be open to all Wyoming residents seeking to develop new skills or enhance existing skills in customer service or sales.
This five-week, cohort-based program will include:
- Self-paced virtual curriculum from Microsoft and LinkedIn to learn skills for in-demand customer service or sales roles, and earn certifications and badges
- One-on-one concierge support from the gener8tor team on the skills content, plus coaching on interview skills and resume, LinkedIn profile and cover letter writing
- Virtual access to a network of peers who can support each other and form a community
- Opportunities to interview with companies ready to hire candidates with these skills.
At the end of the five-week program, participants will have the ability to leverage the resources of these organizations to access a job in their community or at national companies hiring for virtual jobs.
“The pandemic has forced us to look at the widening digital divide in our community. Through Microsoft TechSpark, we are committed to helping people gain the skills they need in order to move into available jobs within the digital era,” Dennis Ellis, manager of TechSpark Wyoming at Microsoft, said in a news release.
Microsoft recently announced its global skilling initiative, which seeks to help 25 million people worldwide whose jobs have been affected by COVID-19 gain new skills by the end of the calendar year. Nationally ranked startup accelerator gener8tor will leverage its proven accelerator playbook, which provides individualized mentorship and coaching to startups across the country, to help individuals get upskilled.
For more information on how to participate, visit gener8torupskilling.com/wyoming.