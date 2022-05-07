CHEYENNE – The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce honored service members Friday afternoon with a Military May Luncheon and the awarding of the 2021 Cheyenne Trophy to three local units.
The event was hosted at the American Legion Post 6 to celebrate those in uniform, and also to recognize their involvement in the community. Chamber President and CEO Dale Steenbergen said it’s important to remember the military is one of the largest economic drivers in southeast Wyoming, all while ensuring individual freedoms and prosperity.
“It’s my personal belief that certainly this nation is blessed, that God has blessed us from the beginning. And while there are a lot of things to be thankful for, what he has truly blessed us with are people. And you saw that today,” Steenbergen said. “There are still men and women in uniform that wake up every day and their only goal is to make sure that you and your families rest safely and peacefully at night.”
The Chamber wanted to further recognize the military community by presenting three awards. Military Affairs Committee Vice Chairman Scott Fox brought forward three units whose mission accomplishments of patriotism, off-duty volunteerism and community involvement have made a significant contribution to Cheyenne.
The first of the winners were from the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. They performed as the top weapons defense unit, and protected $3.3 billion in nuclear assets within 9,600 square miles of Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming. Fox said many of the defenders also volunteer with Cheyenne Frontier Days, Wyoming’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters as mentors and raised the most money for the Special Olympics of Wyoming.
“The 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron epitomizes high values of duty, honor, courage, loyalty, commitment, integrity and selfless dedication to the United States nuclear deterrence mission,” he said.
Next was the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 115th Field Artillery Brigade. They provided months of support to the nation’s capital in response to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots, and volunteered throughout Wyoming to augment hospitals in need of help during the COVID-19 pandemic. Soldiers could be found in Sheridan, Gillette, Casper, Laramie, Riverton, Rock Springs and Cheyenne.
“The 115th has shown their commitment to support Wyoming, and provide their Guard soldiers to support our communities,” Fox said.
The final 2021 Cheyenne Trophy was awarded to the 243rd Air Traffic Control Squadron of the Wyoming Air National Guard. They distinguished themselves with their service and specialty skills, and deployed in support of operations within 48 hours to aid in the recovery of more than 7,500 Afghan refugees.
“Thank you will never quite be enough,” Fox concluded.
Among other recognitions, Gov. Mark Gordon proclaimed this month as Military Appreciation Month, and 20th Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton shared his pride for his colleagues across all branches of the military. He said in the challenging world that we find ourselves in today, it is even more imperative that forces in the nation’s western region be prepared and supported.
He asked many of the officials attending the event to consider this responsibility.
“As you continue to have your dialogue as civil leaders, as elected officials, it’s important to understand what our Air Force is doing. Our Air Force is modernizing its nuclear force,” Lutton said. “This is about modern nuclear force that is going to deter the People’s Republic Of China, that is going to deter Russia, that is going to deter North Korea.”
Rep. Bill Henderson, R-Cheyenne, attended the event and told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle he was listening to Lutton’s message. He said with a transition in the U.S. nuclear weapons platform, Laramie County would continue to be a central focus and strategic location. Because of this, he said it was important to bolster military members in those operations.
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins likewise said he cherishes the relationship that has been in place with the base since the day the city was founded.
“I get to do the things I want to do with my family because of the men and women who support and defend us every day,” he said. “We have a quality of life that almost no one else in the world has and it’s directly because of these guys, and we need to honor and recognize them.”