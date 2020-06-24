CHEYENNE – The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has announced “Keep Riding,” presented by Tyrrell Auto Center, in order to support the chamber’s work to revitalize economic strength, according to a news release.
The event will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, at The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway.
“Annually, the Chamber of Commerce hosts the Pardners N’ Prosperity luncheon to honor important areas of our heritage,” Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, said in the release. “These cornerstones include: western heritage, agricultural roots and military presence.”
“Keep Riding” will focus on these themes to continue this tradition, and will do so in accordance with state health recommendations.
“Building our community and supporting our businesses must remain a priority. It is very important that we maintain pride and interest in our community so that we can begin to move forward,” added Steenbergen.
“Keep Riding” will feature appearances from elected officials, live music, an outdoor food truck rally, farmer’s market, mechanical bull riding, giveaways and more.
Tickets are currently available at cheyennechamber.org or by calling 307-638-3388.