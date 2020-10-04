CHEYENNE – Each year, core community leaders are inducted into the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s Circle of Champions. The Chamber hosts an annual luncheon to honor those who have tooled and crafted the community for which we live, and this year’s luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Little America Hotel and Resort.
This year, the Chamber is honoring Halladay Motors Inc. Board Chair Tim Joannides. Joannides has presided over unprecedented growth in both the number of vehicle franchises and in company sales and revenue at Halladay Motors. He is a philanthropist, entrepreneur and a true icon of the city of Cheyenne, according to a news release.
To register, head to tinyurl.com/chambercircleofchampions.