Sundance Times
SUNDANCE – In a world where technology changes every day, it’s important that the rules also evolve.
One example could be a new law spearheaded by Sandy Stevens, director of Crook County Family Violence and Sexual Assault Services, and Upton Chief of Police Susan Bridge.
Senate File 100 passed earlier this year and will take effect on July 1, changing the language of Wyoming’s stalking statute. The pattern of behavior that can be used to identify stalking can now include the use of electronic tracking devices.
Stevens’ involvement began with a phone call from Bridge in January.
“She had a victim who could not figure out how her offender was able to find her all the time. They looked and looked and looked and finally found these AirTags that had been placed on her vehicle,” she recalled. “An AirTag is the same size as a quarter and is normally placed on your phone so you are able to locate it if it gets lost, or any other valuables. He placed it in her car.”
Small and easily affordable, GPS trackers like AirTags can be a discreet way to keep tabs on people. From apps on a victim’s phone to instant messaging and stealing passwords, these days it’s not difficult for a stalker to find out whatever he or she wants to know about another person; GPS trackers have added another tool.
“Our offenders are getting really creative in the ways they are tracking their victims down and it’s scary to know that someone is tracking your every movement and you can’t figure out how in the heck they are able to locate you,” Stevens said.
“We didn’t have anything that stated ‘electronic, digital or global positioning’” in state anti-stalking laws, Stevens said. That can be a form of harassment, too, “especially if the other person has no idea that you’ve placed this global positioning device on their phone, car, child’s stuffed animal, purse, backpack and so on.”
With only a few weeks until the legislative session began, it was going to be tough to get a bill together in time.
Stevens got hold of Tara Muir, policy director for the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, to see if it might be possible to find a sponsor. It was. Sen. Bill Landen, R-Riverton, agreed to take up the cause.
Taylor Courtney of the Natrona County Sheriff’s Department also came on board to share his experience of a case involving GPS trackers.
“This victim was being traumatized by this AirTag, but he couldn’t give it to the county attorney to prosecute,” she said.
The bill passed through the House and Senate with little difficulty.
Statutes regarding stalking will now include language that specifies harassment can include the use of an electronic, digital or GPS device that places people under surveillance or watches their internet activity without authorization.
“It’s a huge win for victims,” Stevens said. “When we think about our stalking orders of protection – or even our family violence orders of protection – they are a living, breathing document that always needs to be revised.”