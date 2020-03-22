CHEYENNE – About a week ago, the 2020 Census kicked off, and invitations continue to arrive in mailboxes across the nation. As of March 18, more than 11 million households have responded.
In support of guidance on what everyone can do to help slow the spread of coronavirus, the census announced the following changes, effective immediately:
2020 Census field operations have been suspended until April 1. The Census Bureau is taking this step to help protect the health and safety of the American public, Census Bureau employees, and everyone going through the hiring process for temporary census taker positions.
Additionally, the Census Bureau has made temporary adjustments to operations at two Census Bureau facilities in Jeffersonville, Indiana: the National Processing Center and Paper Data Capture Center East. These two facilities will transition to the minimum number of on-site staff necessary to continue operations and will remain at minimum staffing until April 1.
For all other Census Bureau household and economic surveys separate from the 2020 Decennial Census, bureau personnel will begin using phone calls instead of in-person visits. In the limited number of instances where an in-person visit is necessary, the census is working closely with public health authorities to ensure each visit is accomplished safely.
These temporary adjustments will help protect the health and safety of census employees and the public.
During this pause in field operations, the Census Bureau will continue to evaluate all 2020 Census operations. Should any additional adjustments need to be made, the Census Bureau will communicate these changes broadly and promptly. As Census officials continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 outbreak, they will adjust census taker and survey operations as necessary in order to follow the guidance of federal, state and local health authorities.
The public is strongly encouraged to respond to the 2020 Census online using a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet: www.my2020census.gov. They also have additional options to respond by phone or by mail.