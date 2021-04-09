CHEYENNE – As of April 1, Wyoming residents may be able to get more savings and lower costs on Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming health insurance coverage through the Marketplace.
Due to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the current Special Enrollment Period has been extended until Aug. 15, allowing consumers to buy or change their BCBSWY insurance and take advantage of lower costs.
Diane Gore, BCBSWY president and CEO, encourages people to take another look because premiums will decrease by $50 per person on average, with four out of five enrollees able to find a plan for $10 or less per month after premium tax credits.
BCBSWY members will have an additional three months to re-evaluate their health insurance through the Marketplace. People who buy their own health insurance are urged to update their application and enrollment options to qualify for the new eligibility. On average, one out of four enrollees will be able to upgrade to a higher plan category that offers lower out-of-pocket costs for the same price or less than what they are paying today.
Previously, households with incomes greater than 400% of the Federal Poverty Level weren’t eligible for tax credits to help reduce the cost of purchasing a plan. The new law removes the 400% FPL limit and instead uses a lower calculation based on the percentage of income necessary to pay premiums – meaning it is likely that many more Wyoming consumers may now be eligible for enhanced cost savings.
For more information, call 888-851-2227, or Enroll Wyoming by dialing 211.