CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Chapter and the Laramie County Conservation District were awarded a ChangeX Cheyenne Community Challenge Grant to develop native prairie islands throughout Laramie County.
To be selected, projects must “improve the quality of life for communities and have a positive impact on the environment.” This grant will help new Laramie County residents understand the importance of planting native species as new homes are built in the Ranchettes subdivisions that surround the city of Cheyenne.
The Native Prairie Island Program will help landowners sow flowering native plants within their leach field footprint. Leach fields are often wetter, offering an opportunity to get a stand of native plants started with minimal watering by the homeowner.
A native prairie plant mix with grasses included will be available for planting in the disturbed areas around new home construction. The resulting native prairie islands will benefit pollinators, improve wildlife habitat, provide cover for nesting prairie birds and generally improve prairie health. The grant will purchase a seeding machine and wildflower seed which will be offered to participating residents.
The Cheyenne Community Challenge Grant is sponsored by the Microsoft Datacenter Community Development Team. For more information about the Native Prairie Island Program, visit the Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon website at https://cheyenneaudubon.org.