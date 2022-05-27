CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Little Theatre Players will present "The Gold Rush," a 1925 silent comedy film starring Charlie Chaplin, next weekend at the Historic Atlas Theater downtown.
The film will be playing Saturday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 5, at 2 p.m., at the theater, 211 W. Lincolnway. It will feature live organ accompaniment by Dave Niemann.
Cost is $10 per ticket, and this event is a fundraiser for Cheyenne Little Theatre Players.
