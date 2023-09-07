CHEYENNE — Charges against the local couple accused of inflicting “significant, life-threatening injuries” to a 2-year-old child have been bound over to district court.
The child is recovering in foster care, a detective said during the couple’s preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon.
Hannah Wingert, 20, and Joshua Moody, 21, were both charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse on Aug. 25, after Wingert’s stepmother called police to perform a welfare check on Wingert’s son.
Wingert’s stepmother told police she had observed severe injuries on her grandson, identified in court as C.W., on Aug. 23.
Police made contact with Wingert and Moody and attempted to piece together a narrative from conflicting statements made by the couple.
Much of Thursday’s hearing was spent determining the precise information law enforcement knew and when they knew it.
Wingert’s attorney, Brandon Booth, said at one point that the evidence gathered by detectives amounted to conflicting statements made by Moody and Wingert.
According to testimony by Cheyenne Police Department Detective Damon Hall, law enforcement first made contact with Wingert and her child on Aug. 20. Hall said CPD received an anonymous tip that C.W. was living in unsafe conditions, and narcotics were being used around the child.
Law enforcement arrived to find Wingert and her son living in an abandoned vehicle in the backyard of Moody’s father’s house. Hall said Moody lived in the basement of the house at that time.
Officers observed the child, and, despite some minor bruises, noted that the child did not have any “concerning” injuries. CPD informed Wingert that she had to take her child to safer conditions.
CPD officers later took Wingert and her son to stay with her father and stepmother.
Law enforcement did not interact with Wingert and Moody again until the welfare check requested by Wingert’s stepmother on Aug. 23. At that time, law enforcement noted many more severe injuries on the toddler that were not present before.
Both Wingert and Moody were questioned by police, and the child was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for evaluation. He was later taken to Denver Children’s Hospital to be seen by the hospital’s trauma team.
Doctors determined that the injuries to the child included a “shattered” tibia and fibula in the child’s right leg, a brain bleed, ruptured eardrums and a liver laceration that Hall described as an injury “generally seen in prize fighting or major car accidents.” Hall said he was told nearly all of these injuries were likely caused by blunt force trauma.
When an officer contacted Wingert at her sister’s house, she told him that the child had fallen in the shower, causing a leg sprain and head trauma. Hall told Assistant District Attorney William Edelman that the injuries officers observed were not consistent with Wingert’s claim. Doctors told him they “could not find any non-accidental trauma,” he said.
Hall said Wingert’s phone was seized by officers as evidence that day, after she repeatedly attempted to leave the interview to answer calls from Moody.
On Aug. 24, CPD talked to Moody about the injuries observed on the child. Hall said Moody denied any involvement in inflicting injuries but knew of them. Moody attributed the bruises on the child’s head to a fall he said he saw take place when the boy was showering. He also said the leg injury happened after the 2-year-old tried to pick up a branch and fell over in Moody’s yard.
Hall also said this claim was not consistent with determinations made by doctors and police.
Moody called Hall later that day, saying that Wingert wanted to take full responsibility for the abuse of the child. When pushed for specifics, Moody did not say what Wingert was admitting to, keeping his statements about the incident vague. Hall noted in court that there was no evidence that Wingert was present with Moody during this call.
On Aug. 25, Wingert spoke to a Wyoming Department of Family Services social worker and told them she, alone, was the cause of the injuries to C.W. The social worker did not want to press Wingert for details and instead relayed the information to CPD.
The same day, police appeared at Moody’s home and attempted to contact him. Moody repeatedly told officers he did not want to talk. He was arrested and taken into custody for further questioning at that time.
During this interview in detention, which CPD said lasted three hours, Moody made an entirely new statement previously reported by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. In it, Moody graphically depicted an incident of abuse by Wingert, which he claimed took place in a room at the Quality Inn.
Booth noted that CPD had to “press” Moody for the information and that his story did not immediately change.
When Wingert was detained later that day, Hall noted that the couple both accused the other one of abusing the child.
Hall noted that, initially, Wingert took responsibility, but she later said Moody pressured her to say that to cover for him.
In the state’s arguments to bind over the charges against the couple, Edelman said that law enforcement was able to verify some type of abuse, regardless of when or where, that happened between Aug. 20 and Aug. 23. In that time, Edelman said the child was only around Moody and Wingert.
Circuit Judge Sean C. Chambers found enough evidence to bind both charges over to district court for the couple. He also kept bond at $500,000 cash for both of them.
The dates for their arraignments in district court have not been set.
