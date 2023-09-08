Tyler Hill jail booking photo

Tyler Hill

 Courtesy of the Laramie County Sheriff's Office

CHEYENNE — A Hillsdale man accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend had second-degree murder charges bound over to district court Friday morning.

Tyler J. Hill, 25, allegedly shot and killed Ashley Bartel after getting into an argument about Bartel’s vehicle on Aug. 23, according to testimony by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Detective Ryan Martinez at a preliminary hearing Friday.

