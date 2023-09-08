CHEYENNE — A Hillsdale man accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend had second-degree murder charges bound over to district court Friday morning.
Tyler J. Hill, 25, allegedly shot and killed Ashley Bartel after getting into an argument about Bartel’s vehicle on Aug. 23, according to testimony by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Detective Ryan Martinez at a preliminary hearing Friday.
He said Hill and his mother, Rhonda Bryan, both asked Bartel if Hill could use his car to drive himself to a nearby truck stop. Things escalated, and Martinez said witnesses saw Hill fire a shot in the ground to intimidate Bartel.
Dannie Wild, who owned the property that the three lived on, told detectives that he first saw Bartel fire a round into the ground. Then he retreated into his residence, locked the door and heard three more shots. Through his window, he recalled seeing Hill pointing a gun at Bartel’s face and said he saw Bartel “flying” back after Hill fired again.
Bryan told Martinez that she was standing next to Hill when the bullet that killed Bartel was fired. (Wild did not recall seeing Bryan present when he spoke with police.) She said the gun only fired when she tried to pull her son’s hand down.
Hill’s attorney, Joe Bustos, said this claim indicated that Bartel’s death may have been an accident. Martinez clarified that Bryan told him that she did not accidentally trigger the gun.
Robin Warren, who lived on the same property, told Martinez that she heard Hill shout, “It wasn’t my fault,” and “He hurt my mom,” after Bartel was shot.
Bustos told Martinez that this claim could, potentially, signal some fear Hill had for his mother’s safety. Bustos also told Martinez that Bartel was previously arrested for putting Bryan in the hospital. He said Bartel had broken her ribs a few years prior to the shooting.
When Martinez questioned Bryan, he said he asked her about any potential abuse. She told him that Bartel was “not really” a threat at the time of the shooting.
After the shooting, Hill took the keys to Bartel’s red Mazda and fled the scene. Bartel was pronounced dead by Laramie County Fire District #6 personnel, and deputies arrived shortly thereafter.
After a call was put out on the red Mazda, Pine Bluffs Police Department Chief Austin Smith recalled passing a vehicle matching that description along Interstate 80. He later found the vehicle and pulled Hill over, once a deputy came by to assist.
Martinez said that Hill told law enforcement that he had thrown a gun away along the highway and was cooperative with deputies while he was arrested and booked. Authorities were able to find the gun later, Martinez continued.
When questioning Martinez at the hearing, Bustos noted that Hill’s cooperation helped make sure authorities could obtain the gun quickly. He added that there was no indication that Hill was trying to elude law enforcement.
Bustos said that the details of this case pointed to a manslaughter charge instead of second-degree murder.
However, District Judge Sean Chambers bound over Hill’s original charge to district court.
Hill’s bond was initially set at $250,000 in cash. Bustos requested a reduction to $20,000 cash or surety, saying that Hill had no prior criminal history.
Assistant District Attorney Jonah Buckley requested the full bond remain, saying that the state had concern with Hill’s previous charges of failure to appear and two charges of being a fugitive from justice.
Chambers reduced Hill’s bond to $100,000 cash. The state also requested that Hill have no contact with the witnesses listed in the case, including his mother. Chambers granted the request.
A date for Hill’s arraignment in district court has not been scheduled.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.