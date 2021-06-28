CHEYENNE – Wyatt Dean Lamb, a suspect in the death of 2-year-old Athian Rivera, has been charged with the toddler's murder, the Laramie County District Attorney's office announced late Monday afternoon.
Lamb has been charged with murder and multiple counts of child abuse, District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said in a statement emailed to media. The charges were filed Monday in Laramie County Circuit Court.
"I commend the Cheyenne Police Department, the Laramie County Coroner and the Wyoming State Crime Lab for their collective efforts in this case," Manlove said.
Rivera's body was found Feb. 19 in a dumpster in the 400 block of Desmet Drive, shortly after the toddler was declared missing.
A circuit court clerk said charging documents and a probable cause affidavit would be available to the public after a warrant was served to Lamb, likely to happen Tuesday.