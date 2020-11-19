CHEYENNE – Plans are underway for the first Chase branch in Wyoming, which would be located in Cheyenne.
Located at 3502 Dell Range Blvd., the first local Chase branch is set to open its doors in late May. Current plans call for opening approximately three Chase branches in Wyoming.
“We look forward to establishing our roots in Wyoming and helping the people of this state make the most of their money,” Claudius Duncan, head of Chase branches in Wyoming, said in a news release. “Our bank has enjoyed serving credit card and corporate customers in Wyoming for many years, and now we are bringing the power of our branches. It’s a game changer.”
Branches serve as a hub for Chase businesses and clients. Bringing branches to the area gives customers expanded access to Chase products, digital tools and tailored in-branch experiences, like financial advice, from short-term savings to retirement.