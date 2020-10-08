CHEYENNE – At about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the Larimer County Communications Center was advised that the Wyoming Highway Patrol was pursuing a stolen SUV southbound on Interstate 25 into Colorado.
Deputies responded to assist, and the stolen SUV travelled into Wellington. The driver of the SUV abandoned it and stole another car that was in the driveway of a residence. Deputies located the newly stolen vehicle and pursued the suspect on I-25 southbound. Along the way, a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver was attempted, but unsuccessful, according to a news release.
The suspect left I-25 onto westbound Highway 14 toward Fort Collins, and the pursuit was terminated for safety. Deputies monitored the location of the suspect, and the pursuit was reengaged east of Timnath. The pursuit was terminated again for safety as the suspect entered Windsor. The suspect was located east of Windsor near the Vestas manufacturing facility. Another PIT maneuver was attempted, and the suspect entered Vestas property, where he crashed into a turbine blade and the second stolen car became undrivable.
After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody. During the pursuit, several fences were damaged.
The suspect was identified as Frank Lopez, 29, who had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants out of Boulder County for kidnapping and failure to comply with probation. In addition to the warrants and additional pending charges, he was booked on allegations of: felony aggravated vehicle theft, felony vehicular eluding, felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor driving under revocation.
Additional criminal charges will also be filed by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department related to this criminal episode. Agencies that assisted include Wyoming Highway Patrol, Colorado State Patrol, Timnath Police, Windsor Police and Greeley Police.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985.