CHEYENNE – JPMorgan Chase opened the doors to its first retail branch in Wyoming Tuesday, and it's right here in Cheyenne at 3502 Dell Range Blvd.
Chase is also in the works of bringing another location to Jackson, in order to support their more than 90,000 customers and more than 11,000 business clients in the state of Wyoming. At the ribbon cutting, Mayor Patrick Collins said Chase’s decision to open up shop in Cheyenne is a step in the right direction for the city and its residents.
“When America's largest bank chooses to open in Cheyenne, it really validates the work that we've been doing to prepare and grow our economy,” Collins said. “I love the saying, ‘You're either green and growing, or you're ripe and rotting,’ and I really feel like Cheyenne is green and growing.”
Chase is also growing, and once it opens another branch in Montana later this summer, it will have locations in all 48 contiguous U.S. states. The new Cheyenne branch features innovative technology and a state-of-the-art layout to serve both individuals and businesses – with self-service transaction areas, two interior ATMs, one drive-through ATM and one ATM outside the branch.
The branch will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, though ATMs are accessible 24/7.
But as branch manager Amanda Colletti said, Chase hopes to be more than just a bank to the Cheyenne community. Already, they’ve volunteered with Habitat for Humanity’s latest veterans build and are kicking off the July 15 WyoGives virtual Day of Giving with a $5,000 donation to Climb Wyoming.
“We at Chase are deeply committed to having a meaningful impact on the communities that we serve,” Colletti said.
Another way that Chase leaders said they hope to have a positive impact is through financial literacy. Claudius Duncan, Chase’s market director of banking for the region, said that 47% of Americans have struggled to find $400 during an emergency, and that is a reality they hope to help address.
Whether it's a student opening their first checking or savings account or a long-time employee who is planning for retirement, Duncan said the Chase branch will be there to help every step of the way.
“At this branch, with our team and under the leadership of our very own branch manager Amanda Colletti, we know that we'll be able to find ways to continue to help our clients, deepen relationships, and do the right thing for our communities across this country,” Duncan said.
Additionally, Cheyenne's Chase branch has a number of employment opportunities open, starting at $16 an hour. Between the new jobs created and the opportunities having a lender like Chase in town open up, Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce CEO Dale Steenbergen welcomed Chase with open arms.
"It's just always so good to see progress and move in this direction," Steenbergen said. "Cheyenne is the anchor of the north end of the Front Range, and we've got all kinds of cool things happening. But as you guys – who have national presence that can get big things done – put down roots in our community, we are very grateful for it."