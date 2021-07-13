CHEYENNE – JPMorgan Chase has announced the opening of its first retail branch in Wyoming, located at 3502 Dell Range Blvd and Ridge Road in Cheyenne. Chase plans to open a second branch in Jackson later this year.
“We look forward to establishing our roots in Cheyenne, where we’ve been serving credit card and corporate customers for more than a decade,” Claudius Duncan, Chase’s market director of banking for the region, said in a news release. “When we come to a market, we bring the full force of JPMorgan Chase, our first-class customer service and our commitment to community.”
This expansion adds to the firm’s current base of more than 90,000 consumers and over 11,000 business clients in the state of Wyoming, according to the release. The bank has been doing business in the state for years, serving clients through its auto, credit card and mortgage business.
Relationship bankers, wealth and home lending advisors, business banking relationship managers, and a dedicated Chase Private Client team will be available to help customers meet their financial goals.
Chase will also hire staff locally to support its new branches, including bankers, branch managers, business bankers and financial advisors. Entry-level employees in Wyoming branches will be paid no less than $16 per hour and will receive the firm’s full benefits package, which includes health care coverage and retirement savings.
The branch will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. An ATM in the vestibule and a drive-up ATM will be available 24 hours a day. The branch phone number is 307-274-9657.