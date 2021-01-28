WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., along with 196 of her Republican colleagues, sent a letter to congressional leadership Tuesday morning in opposition to Democrat efforts to repeal the Hyde Amendment.
The Hyde Amendment, according to a news release from Cheney’s office, has existed for more than 40 years and prevents the federal government from funding abortion. The letter comes after Democrats have threatened to eliminate or weaken the Hyde Amendment and other pro-life provisions.
“As part of their pro-abortion crusade,” the letter notes, “Democrats have taken direct aim at these longstanding, bipartisan protections that generally prevent the federal government from using taxpayer dollars to support abortion procedures. Repealing these pro-life provisions would destroy nearly half a century of bipartisan consensus. Each year since 1976, Congress has included Hyde protections in annually enacted appropriations. No president in American history has ever vetoed an appropriations bill due to its inclusion of the Hyde Amendment.
“We cannot allow the Hyde Amendment and other important pro-life safeguards to be decimated by congressional Democrats. Accordingly, we pledge to vote against any government funding bill that eliminates or weakens the Hyde Amendment or other current-law, pro-life appropriations provisions.”