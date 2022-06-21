CHEYENNE – U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has released the names of Wyomingites her campaign said are endorsing and otherwise supporting her during her re-election bid.
Cheney currently holds Wyoming's only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Among her opponents is Republican Harriet Hageman, a Cheyenne attorney who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Cheney's endorsers, announced Tuesday, include current members of the Wyoming Legislature: Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper; Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander; Sen. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie; Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper; Rep. Bill Henderson, R-Cheyenne; Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne; and Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs.
Other notable figures include former Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Marilyn Kite, former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson, Northern Arapaho Tribe Business Council Co-Chair Lee Spoonhunter, former Wyoming Attorney General and former Wyoming Supreme Court Justice William U. Hill, and former Wyoming Petroleum Association Chair Paul Ulrich.
"Serving as Wyoming’s congresswoman is the highest honor of my professional life. We have accomplished much together over the last five years. We have much left to do, and big challenges in the years to come, both at home and abroad," Cheney said in the leadership team announcement. "As we work together to fight for Wyoming and the issues that matter to us, there are some things you can count on: When I know something is wrong, I will say so. I won’t waver or back down. I won’t surrender to pressure or intimidation. I know where to draw the line, and I know that some things aren’t for sale. That’s the Code of the West, and that’s what Wyoming voters deserve and expect. Truth. Resolve. Duty. Integrity. Honor.
"Men and women have died in every generation to defend our freedom. If our generation does not stand for truth, the rule of law and our Constitution, if we set aside our founding principles for the politics of the moment, the miracle of our constitutional republic will slip away," Cheney's statement continued. "We must not let that happen. I’m asking you to cast your eyes to the future, a future that we will build together. A future where we can tell our children and our grandchildren that when our time of testing came, we did not falter and we did not fail. Some things have to matter. American freedom, the rule of law, our founding principles, the foundations of our republic matter. What we do in this election in Wyoming matters.
"I'm honored that so many friends from across Wyoming are joining my campaign's state leadership team," Cheney concluded.
The full list of 170 names will be printed as a campaign ad in all 41 of Wyoming's local newspapers on Wednesday, according to a Cheney campaign official.
Full list of Cheney endorsers:
Alexandra Jajonie Alessandro
Anne Alexander
Chris Allen
Sen. Jim Anderson
Barbara Andrikopoulos
Fmr. Sen. Rex Arney
Fmr. Rep. Rosie and Bob Berger
Dee and Mike Bott
John B. Brown
Rep. Landon Brown
Judy and Paul Cali
Charlene and Doug Camblin
Bonnie Cannon
Daniel Cardenas
Sen. Cale Case
Lynne and Dick Cheney
Richard Claycomb
Celeste and Dan Colgan
Becky Costantino
Wendy Curran
Janet Curry
Kim Deti
Jordan Dresser
Fmr. Rep. Harlan Edmonds
Beth Edwards
Jack Edwards
Philip Ellis
Keren Meister Emerich and Fmr. Sen. Fred Emerich
Jim Espy
Rep. Danny Eyre
David and Kristine Fales
Sue and Marius Favret
Heather Fleming
Kandi and Sen. Dan Furphy
Richard Garrett
Laurie Goodman
Barbara Anne Greene
Don and Jill Hartley
Kendall Stewart Hartman and Joseph Hartman
Fmr. Sen. Mike Healy
Jed Heap
Linda and Rep. Bill Henderson
Sue and Henry Hewitt
Mary Kay and Bill Hill
Theo Hirshfeld
Linda Holsan
Bruce Hooper
Candy and Lindsay Hooper
Judy and Fmr. Rep. John Hursh
Chloe and Fmr. Rep. Pete Illoway
Eric Johnson
Tammy Johnson
Wallace Johnson
Fmr. Rep. Norine and Nick Kasperik
Lynn and Fmr. Rep. Dan Kirkbride
Byra Kite
Marilyn Kite
Linda Konkel
Kathy and Fmr. Rep. Jack Landon
Judy and Don Legerski
Laura Lewis
Victoria Lockard
Mary Kay Love
Kim Love
Christy Love
Fmr. Rep. Patti MacMillan
Fmr. Rep. Mike Madden
Ally McIver
Kathleen McKinley
Kate and Brad Mead
Nancy Messer
Fmr. State Auditor Rita Meyer
Ashby Micheli
Baillie Miller
Gina Monk
Sue Morgan
Gary Negich
Marcia Neumiller
Stacia Noorda
Ruth Ann Norris
Marilyn Novotny
Megan Overmann Goetz
Darwin Pace
Ray Pacheco
Candy Paradise
Sue & Ken Patel
Linda Payne
Annemarie Picard
Kris Poole
Alan Reid
Phyllis and Jim Roseberry
Karmen Rossi
T.J. and Dave Schrall
Kathleen and John Scott
Sen. Charlie Scott
Bob Shine, MD
Ann and Ret. U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson
Rita Cherni-Smith, MD and Walton Smith, OD
Jack Speight
Lee Spoonhunter
Rep. Clark Stith
Susan and Fmr. Rep. Tim Stubson
Sue and Fmr. Sen. Dan Sullivan
Cathy and Mike Swartz
Patty and Mark Taylor
Stuart Thompson
Jennifer Thomson
Toni Thomson
Bruce Thomson
JoAnn and Shane True
Karen and Hank True
Jen and Tad True
Mary Kay and John Turner
Joanne and Chuck Tweedy
Paul Ulrich
Laurie Urbigkit
Cat Urbigkit
Jackie Van Mark
Lois Van Mark
Ruth Van Mark
Joyce and John Vandel
R. Michael Vang
Kevin Voyles
Jean Walker
Donna and Jim Weaver
John Weber
Iryna and Boyd Wiggam
Ron Wild
Dr. Bob Willis