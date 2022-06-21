Cheney news conference

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on May 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Getty Images/file

CHEYENNE – U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has released the names of Wyomingites her campaign said are endorsing and otherwise supporting her during her re-election bid.

Cheney currently holds Wyoming's only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Among her opponents is Republican Harriet Hageman, a Cheyenne attorney who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Cheney's endorsers, announced Tuesday, include current members of the Wyoming Legislature: Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper; Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander; Sen. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie; Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper; Rep. Bill Henderson, R-Cheyenne; Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne; and Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs.

Other notable figures include former Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Marilyn Kite, former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson, Northern Arapaho Tribe Business Council Co-Chair Lee Spoonhunter, former Wyoming Attorney General and former Wyoming Supreme Court Justice William U. Hill, and former Wyoming Petroleum Association Chair Paul Ulrich.

"Serving as Wyoming’s congresswoman is the highest honor of my professional life. We have accomplished much together over the last five years. We have much left to do, and big challenges in the years to come, both at home and abroad," Cheney said in the leadership team announcement. "As we work together to fight for Wyoming and the issues that matter to us, there are some things you can count on: When I know something is wrong, I will say so. I won’t waver or back down. I won’t surrender to pressure or intimidation. I know where to draw the line, and I know that some things aren’t for sale. That’s the Code of the West, and that’s what Wyoming voters deserve and expect. Truth. Resolve. Duty. Integrity. Honor.

"Men and women have died in every generation to defend our freedom. If our generation does not stand for truth, the rule of law and our Constitution, if we set aside our founding principles for the politics of the moment, the miracle of our constitutional republic will slip away," Cheney's statement continued. "We must not let that happen. I’m asking you to cast your eyes to the future, a future that we will build together. A future where we can tell our children and our grandchildren that when our time of testing came, we did not falter and we did not fail. Some things have to matter. American freedom, the rule of law, our founding principles, the foundations of our republic matter. What we do in this election in Wyoming matters.

"I'm honored that so many friends from across Wyoming are joining my campaign's state leadership team," Cheney concluded.

The full list of 170 names will be printed as a campaign ad in all 41 of Wyoming's local newspapers on Wednesday, according to a Cheney campaign official.

Full list of Cheney endorsers:

Alexandra Jajonie Alessandro

Anne Alexander

Chris Allen

Sen. Jim Anderson

Barbara Andrikopoulos

Fmr. Sen. Rex Arney

Fmr. Rep. Rosie and Bob Berger

Dee and Mike Bott

John B. Brown

Rep. Landon Brown

Judy and Paul Cali

Charlene and Doug Camblin

Bonnie Cannon

Daniel Cardenas

Sen. Cale Case

Lynne and Dick Cheney

Richard Claycomb

Celeste and Dan Colgan

Becky Costantino

Wendy Curran

Janet Curry

Kim Deti

Jordan Dresser

Fmr. Rep. Harlan Edmonds

Beth Edwards

Jack Edwards

Philip Ellis

Keren Meister Emerich and Fmr. Sen. Fred Emerich

Jim Espy

Rep. Danny Eyre

David and Kristine Fales

Sue and Marius Favret

Heather Fleming

Kandi and Sen. Dan Furphy

Richard Garrett

Laurie Goodman

Barbara Anne Greene

Don and Jill Hartley

Kendall Stewart Hartman and Joseph Hartman

Fmr. Sen. Mike Healy

Jed Heap

Linda and Rep. Bill Henderson

Sue and Henry Hewitt

Mary Kay and Bill Hill

Theo Hirshfeld

Linda Holsan

Bruce Hooper

Candy and Lindsay Hooper

Judy and Fmr. Rep. John Hursh

Chloe and Fmr. Rep. Pete Illoway

Eric Johnson

Tammy Johnson

Wallace Johnson

Fmr. Rep. Norine and Nick Kasperik

Lynn and Fmr. Rep. Dan Kirkbride

Byra Kite

Marilyn Kite

Linda Konkel

Kathy and Fmr. Rep. Jack Landon

Judy and Don Legerski

Laura Lewis

Victoria Lockard

Mary Kay Love

Kim Love

Christy Love

Fmr. Rep. Patti MacMillan

Fmr. Rep. Mike Madden

Ally McIver

Kathleen McKinley

Kate and Brad Mead

Nancy Messer

Fmr. State Auditor Rita Meyer

Ashby Micheli

Baillie Miller

Gina Monk

Sue Morgan

Gary Negich

Marcia Neumiller

Stacia Noorda

Ruth Ann Norris

Marilyn Novotny

Megan Overmann Goetz

Darwin Pace

Ray Pacheco

Candy Paradise

Sue & Ken Patel

Linda Payne

Annemarie Picard

Kris Poole

Alan Reid

Phyllis and Jim Roseberry

Karmen Rossi

T.J. and Dave Schrall

Kathleen and John Scott

Sen. Charlie Scott

Bob Shine, MD

Ann and Ret. U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson

Rita Cherni-Smith, MD and Walton Smith, OD

Jack Speight

Lee Spoonhunter

Rep. Clark Stith

Susan and Fmr. Rep. Tim Stubson

Sue and Fmr. Sen. Dan Sullivan

Cathy and Mike Swartz

Patty and Mark Taylor

Stuart Thompson

Jennifer Thomson

Toni Thomson

Bruce Thomson

JoAnn and Shane True

Karen and Hank True

Jen and Tad True

Mary Kay and John Turner

Joanne and Chuck Tweedy

Paul Ulrich

Laurie Urbigkit

Cat Urbigkit

Jackie Van Mark

Lois Van Mark

Ruth Van Mark

Joyce and John Vandel

R. Michael Vang

Kevin Voyles

Jean Walker

Donna and Jim Weaver

John Weber

Iryna and Boyd Wiggam

Ron Wild

Dr. Bob Willis



