CHEYENNE – Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., issued the following statement Friday after Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and John Katko, R-N.Y., the top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, announced they were introducing legislation to create an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, as well as security vulnerabilities of the Capitol complex:
“I applaud Reps. Thompson and Katko for working together to establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. All members, especially House and Senate leaders, should support this effort, and there should be no delay in passing this bill to find the facts and the truth about what happened on Jan. 6 and the events leading up to it.
“In the aftermath of national crises, such as Pearl Harbor, the Kennedy assassination or Sept. 11, our nation has established commissions so the American people know the truth and we can prevent these events from happening again. The same thing is needed for Jan. 6, and this commission is an important step forward to answering those fundamental questions.”