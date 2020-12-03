WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., recently lauded the U.S. Department of Transportation’s final rule revising regulation on the transportation of service animals by air.
Previously, Air Carrier Access Act regulations made it difficult to transport service animals by air, a ruling that especially impacted disabled veterans traveling on commercial airlines with their service dogs.
“This issue came to my attention after I heard from veterans across Wyoming who found it difficult to acquire the paperwork necessary to travel with their service dogs,” Cheney said in a prepared statement. So, she sponsored legislation to make this easier.
In 2019, Cheney introduced H.R. 4952, “The Strengthening Support For Veterans with Service Animals Act,” which directed the Department of Transportation to require air carriers to allow service animals to accompany veterans with a service-connected disability during travel. This would streamline the process for veterans to fly on commercial airlines with a service dog and was supported by the American Legion.
The DOT proposed changes to its regulations to incorporate Cheney’s bill, and in February of this year, Cheney wrote to DOT Secretary Elaine Chao, thanking her for the proposed rulemaking.
“We have a responsibility to care for our veterans who have risked their lives to defend the freedom and values that make our country exceptional,” Cheney said. “I will always fight to provide the benefits and care that the brave men and women who have served our nation in uniform have earned and deserve.”