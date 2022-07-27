WASHINGTON, D.C. – Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., applauded the House passage of their Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act of 2021, which would extend through Dec. 31, 2024, critical telehealth policies implemented during the pandemic to make it easier for individuals to access remote care and other emerging health care technologies.

After being debated on the floor earlier Wednesday, the bill, H.R. 4040, passed with broad bipartisan support by a vote of 416-12.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus