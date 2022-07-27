WASHINGTON, D.C. – Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., applauded the House passage of their Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act of 2021, which would extend through Dec. 31, 2024, critical telehealth policies implemented during the pandemic to make it easier for individuals to access remote care and other emerging health care technologies.
After being debated on the floor earlier Wednesday, the bill, H.R. 4040, passed with broad bipartisan support by a vote of 416-12.
Cheney first introduced legislation that would expand telehealth services in June 2020 and was joined in introducing bipartisan legislation to accomplish this by Dingell last year.
“Because many of our citizens in Wyoming live hours and hundreds of miles away from their closest medical provider, we have long known how important it is for citizens to be able to take advantage of telehealth services in order to interact with their doctors and health care providers," Cheney said Wednesday in a news release. “This legislation, which I have been proud to work on for over two years, will expand telehealth capabilities by removing geographic requirements. It also expands originating sites so Medicare beneficiaries have better access to care, can obtain care from more practitioners and can receive audio-only telehealth."
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, Congress authorized bipartisan legislation expanding telehealth services for Medicare beneficiaries in March 2020. Over the past two years, telehealth has increased access to services in rural and underserved communities and ensured continuity of care during challenging and unique circumstances. Current telehealth provisions are set to expire five months after the pandemic health emergency ends.
The Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act is endorsed by the American Medical Association.