CHEYENNE – From fighting terrorist organizations to supporting nuclear deterrence missions, Wyoming’s troops play a critical role in the U.S. Armed Forces.
To honor their dedication, risk and commitment each year, the Military Affairs Committee Cheyenne Trophy is given to three local squadrons that have made substantial contributions to the country’s military operations and their communities, and those awards were presented at the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce luncheon Friday afternoon.
“The Military Affairs Committee Cheyenne Trophy is presented annually to men and women in the United States Armed Forces whose mission, accomplishment, patriotism, off-duty volunteerism and community involvement has made a significant contribution, resulting in a positive impact to the city of Cheyenne, the soldiers’ home cities, the state of Wyoming and its residents,” Ward Anderson said as he presented the awards.
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was the keynote speaker at the award presentation, highlighting the importance of the U.S. Armed Forces.
“The only reason we get to have the freedoms that we do, we get to have the debates that we have and we get to enjoy the blessings and privileges of liberty, is because we have men and women who will wear the uniform of this nation and defend us,” Cheney said.
Capt. Jacque Stonum and Chief Master Sgt. Denise Hondel accepted the award for the Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Force Support Squadron, which was recognized for continuously improving operational standards. Their crew reviewed more than 300 regulations to identify 64 improvement areas.
“Our primary mission is to take care of the other airmen in Wyoming Air National Guard,” Stonum said.
They sought out ways to make sure airmen are paid on time, to process promotions in a more efficient way and to keep records in an efficient manner. In addition to their service duties, both women played active roles in their community, volunteering and attending community events.
“It’s just the whole airman concept. You want to be good at your job, you want to be good with your family, and then you also want to serve your community,” Hondel said.
Also recognized as a winner was the 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron from F.E. Warren Air Force Base, which assists in the country’s nuclear deterrence mission from the Cowboy State. Their superior performance in the biannual nuclear security inspection helped them get recognized as an Outstanding Large Security Forces Unit in the 90th Missile Wing.
Embodying duty, honor, courage and dedication to the nuclear deterrence mission, individual service members at all levels of the squadron also received individual accolades that set them apart.
The Wyoming Army National Guard’s A/2-300 Field Artillery Battalion was honored for its operations in Iraq and northern Syria, where members helped with stabilization and humanitarian outreach.
Their support helped lead to the liberation of nearly 42,471 square miles from terrorist organizations in the Middle East.
Cheney said, “I think sometimes there’s a lot of confusion about what our service members are doing internationally and what our service members are dealing with when they deploy places like Afghanistan, like Iraq, when they’re working in places like Syria. They’re making sure that we can fight the terrorists there so we don’t have to fight the terrorists here.”